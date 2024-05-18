Paul Walter Hauser Hoping To Play WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley in Future Project

Long-time professional wrestling fan and actor Paul Walter Hauser has been dipping his toes into the wrestling pool over the last few months with various independent appearances. His first official match took place last November at a Pro Wrestling REVOLVER show and it was clear that he got bit by the wrestling bug after that. His next match was against Matt Cardona in an "Emmy vs Slammy Winner Takes All" match. Hauser famously called out Cardona during his acceptance speech at the Emmys, which ended up going viral. Hauser has appeared in AEW as well as Ring of Honor but now it looks like he wants to take his wrestling abilities to either the big screen.

Paul Walter Hauser Wants To Play WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley

"I'm literally talking to Mick Foley right now about the potential of playing him in a movie or limited series," Hauser told The Wrap. "I don't know which and I don't know how, but he and I have become friendly. And I think he knows that that could be a really great stroke of genius in casting me to play him. A couple of people have approached me to potentially play different wrestlers in different projects, and for me, I just have to make sure that there's a real story there and I'm not just doing it because I'm a fan."

Since the release of The Iron Claw, there has been a lot of mainstream attraction to the world of professional wrestling with the potential for Hollywood crossover. Wrestlers acting in huge films is nothing new -- The Rock, John Cena and Batista have helped bridge the gap between worlds, allowing for an entirely new generation of wrestlers to get into acting. Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Liv Morgan are among some of those names who have been involved in various projects, including Young Rock, Chucky, Psych: The Movie and Punky Brewster.

Hauser recently starred alongside Jacob Tremblay in Orion and the Dark but he can next be seen back in the squared circle on June 1. Hauser will participate in MLW's upcoming 40-man battle royal at Battle Riot VI. The winner will immediately earn a title shot against two-time World Heavyweight Champion Satoshi Kojima. Battle Riot VI will stream live on MLW's YouTube channel for free.

"I'm so excited to take part in Major League Wrestling's 6th Annual Battle Riot," Hauser said in a press release issued by MLW. "While some could misconstrue this to be an actor making a cameo in wrestling, or a fan checking off some bucket list or wish fulfillment – don't get it twisted. I am entering to prove myself worthy of a spot in the world of wrestling, as well as a shot at Satoshi Kojima's World Heavyweight Title."