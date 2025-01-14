The Invisible Man Producer Addresses the Status of the Potential Sequel

Play video

Leigh Whannell’s The Invisible Man landed in theaters back in 2020 and, only weeks later, theaters around the world were shuttered due to the coronavirus pandemic. As the months and years went by, the movie overcame those initial setbacks, earning lots of praise from audiences and critics alike. While star Elisabeth Moss has expressed her interest in a sequel, Whannell himself has cast doubt on a return. Producer on that reboot Beatriz Sequeira has confirmed that she is just as interested in seeing more of Moss in a follow-up, as she hopes that Whannell could return for another installment. Sequeira recently reunited with Whannell for Wolf Man, which is set to hit theaters on January 17th.

When asked by ComicBook if she could picture an Invisible Man sequel without Whannell, the producer confessed, “No, but I could see a sequel with everyone’s involvement, and we would love to see one. I just think that the character of Cecilia, it’s so fantastic, and I would want to see what she wants to do next.”

Given the nature of the film’s ending, the story doesn’t particularly need a follow-up, though the narrative seeds that were planted have sparked a lot of speculation among audiences. Back in 2022, Moss confirmed to ComicBook that the project hadn’t been put in the background, but this past October, Whannell confirmed that the future of the concept was in the studio’s hands.

“With Invisible Man, I really felt good about where we ended, for me,” Whannell confirmed to ComicBook. “I don’t own the IP for Invisible Man so Universal can make a sequel if they want to – but for me, as a filmmaker, I really think that was a closed story. I can’t see that there’s any more story to tell.”

Despite the door seemingly having closed for Whannell on that character, we can see his skills at reviving another Universal Monster with the upcoming Wolf Man.

Wolf Man is described, “What if someone you loved became something else? From Blumhouse and visionary writer-director Leigh Whannell, the creators of the chilling modern monster tale The Invisible Man, comes a terrifying new lupine nightmare: Wolf Man. Golden Globe nominee Christopher Abbott (Poor Things, It Comes at Night) stars as Blake, a San Francisco husband and father, who inherits his remote childhood home in rural Oregon after his own father vanishes and is presumed dead. With his marriage to his high-powered wife, Charlotte (Emmy winner Julia Garner; Ozark, Inventing Anna), fraying, Blake persuades Charlotte to take a break from the city and visit the property with their young daughter, Ginger (Matlida Firth; Hullraisers, Coma).

“But as the family approaches the farmhouse in the dead of night, they’re attacked by an unseen animal and, in a desperate escape, barricade themselves inside the home as the creature prowls the perimeter. As the night stretches on, however, Blake begins to behave strangely, transforming into something unrecognizable, and Charlotte will be forced to decide whether the terror within their house is more lethal than the danger without. The film co-stars Sam Jaeger (The Handmaid’s Tale), Ben Prendergast (The Sojourn Audio Drama), and Benedict Hardie (The Invisible Man).”

Stay tuned for updates on a possible sequel to The Invisible Man. Wolf Man hits theaters on January 17th.

