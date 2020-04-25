Ryan Reynolds' New Movie Could Mean Deadpool 3 Is a Long Ways Away

✖

Friday afternoon, news surfaced saying Ryan Reynolds' next project would be an untitled time-traveling movie from Shawn Levy (Free Guy) and the producers behind the Mission: Impossible and Top Gun franchises. Should things go to schedule — which they very well might not, given the current climate and all — it's reported the feature will start shooting sometime later this year. The coupled with plenty of other factors means we likely won't be seeing the fan-favorite actor join the Marvel Cinematic Universe via Deadpool 3 any time soon.

Outside of the new time-traveling project, Reynolds is also expected to star in (and produce) Netflix's live-action adaptation of Dragon's Lair. The streamer had previously spent a year negotiating for the rights to the video game property, so it's clear the streamer is serious on bringing the project to fruition — especially now the company has dedicated an additional $1 billion towards the development of original content.

Then comes the fact of the current state of Hollywood, given the delay of one blockbuster after the next due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. To date, every studio has shifted movies between now and July back to later this year, or even into 2021. On top of that, several tentpoles scheduled for release in 2021 have already been delayed as studios anticipate not being able to begin production in time to get the movies done.

Despite Reynolds already confirming Deadpool 3 is something in the works at Marvel Studios, the Burbank-based outfit doesn't have an open date until 2023. Even then, it's possible those 2023 dates start getting filled by existing movies from Marvel (or Disney, for that matter) should they need to be delayed again.

Then again, it was all but guaranteed we wouldn't have seen Deadpool 3 until 2022 or 2023 the way it; that way, any delays — which we'll never know have taken place, at least in the case of the Deadpool threequel — will be minimal. Unless, of course, the delays have triggered a deeper process at Marvel Studios which has caused the studio to remove the project from the slate entirely, though that's incredibly unlikely.

The first two Deadpool movies are now available wherever movies are sold.

