Jackass Forever Star Johnny Knoxville Reveals Which Superhero He’d Want To Play

Johnny Knoxville is best known for Jackass, the stunt and prank show that first premiered on MTV in 2000 that went on to spawn multiple movies, including Jackass Forever, which hits theaters next week. Knoxville has also acted in many projects including The Dukes of Hazzard (2005), The Ringer (2005), The Last Stand (2013), and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014). ComicBook.com recently had the chance to chat with Knoxville about Jackass Forever, and we asked the star if there are any Marvel or DC characters he’d like to play.

“Ooh, God. I don’t know. I think, was DC the Green Lantern?,” Knoxville asked. “They’ve already made that film, but I remember really liking the Green Lantern as a kid.” We pointed out that Knoxville would make a good villain in the comic book world, and he replied, “Oh yeah. I think I would make a good villain, too.”

While there was a Green Lantern movie starring Ryan Reynolds, the film was panned by critics and audiences alike. In fact, a new iteration of Green Lantern is coming to HBO Max. Last year, series writer and showrunner Seth Grahame-Smith gave an update, noting that the series is a “big undertaking”, and that it will take “a while” to become a reality. However, a report in November suggested that when the series does debut, it may have a darker tone than initially expected. According to The Illuminerdi, the Green Lantern series will be more akin to the Watchmen series in terms of tone.

As for Jackass Forever, the new movie sees the return of Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Wee Man, Danger Ehren, and Preston Lacy. Newcomers to the franchise include Jasper, Rachel Wolfson, Sean “Poopies” McInerney, Zach Holmes, and Eric Manaka. You can check out the film’s official synopsis below:

“Celebrating the joy of being back together with your best friends and a perfectly executed shot to the dingdong, the original jackass crew return for another round of hilarious, wildly absurd, and often dangerous displays of comedy with a little help from some exciting new cast. Johnny and the team push the envelope even further in Jackass Forever.”

Jackass Forever hits theaters on February 4th.