James Bond: How to Watch Nearly Every 007 Movie for Free

✖

James Bond movies are streaming for free on YouTube, Peacock, and PlutoTV. Here’s how you can get in on the action this weekend. A ton of the hits are available, but there will be some ads. Even with that stipulation, it’s still an amazing way to see 22 of these films from the comfort of your own home. No Time to Die, the next Bond adventure, won’t be hitting theaters until April 2021 at the earliest. So, these films are going to be the most you see of 007 until we hit next year. Having the collection be accessible via YouTube, Peacock and PlutoTV is a nice way of not locking out people who don’t have the money for Netflix, Hulu, or Disney+. If you love Sean Connery, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, George Lazenby, and Pierce Brosnan’s interpretation of the character, there’s a ton to enjoy.

When Connery passed a few weeks ago, the James Bond producers had a few nice thoughts to share in honor of the actor.

“We are devastated by the news of the passing of Sir Sean Connery," James Bond movie producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli said on the series’ Twitter account. "He was and shall always be remembered as the original James Bond whose indelible entrance into cinema history began when he announced those unforgettable words — The name’s Bond… James Bond” — he revolutionized the world with his gritty and witty portrayal of the sexy and charismatic secret agent. He is undoubtedly largely responsible for the success of the film series and we shall be forever grateful to him.”

Brosnan also wrote on Instagram, “Sir Sean Connery, you were my greatest James Bond as a boy, and as a man who became James Bond himself. You cast a long shadow of cinematic splendor that will live on forever. You led the way for us all who followed in your iconic footsteps. Each man in his turn looked to you with reverence and admiration as we forged ahead with our own interpretations of the role. You were mighty in every way, as an actor, and as a man, and will remain so till the end of time. You were loved by the world and will be missed. God bless, rest now, be at peace.”

Will you be watching any of these James Bond movies before the end of the year? Let us know down in the comments!