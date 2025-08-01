Tom Holland Addresses James Bond Casting (but What Could It Mean for Spider-Man?)

As soon as Amazon grabbed up the rights to the James Bond IP, we were bound to get a reboot sooner rather than later. And as soon as they announced they were going in the direction of casting a younger actor for the role, it was inevitable that Tom Holland’s name would pop up. And now, on Scrambled with Gordon Ramsay, the actor has addressed the possibility of him taking on the treasured role directly. The question is, what would that mean for his other treasured role, Spider-Man? The actor will next be seen as Marvel’s A-lister in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which will hit theaters on July 31, 2026.

That’s not the only major project Holland has on his docket for next year, either. He also has role in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey.

These two 2026 movies come after a bit of a break for the actor, and it seems as though he’d like to take another one starting in 2027. In his words to GQ, “I feel really blessed to be at a point in my career where I can take time off, reset, and come back ready to go…I’ve got a slightly busy year next year, and then I’ll probably take a bit more time off in 2027.”

If anyone would be able to alter that plan, though, it would be Denis Villeneuve, a director every big actor wants to work with. The Dune helmer is all set to reboot the 007 franchise for Amazon with a script by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight. That’s a fantastic team, one that would pique any actor’s interest.

But Holland is playing coy, as is the nature of the business. He told Ramsay, “Listen, there’s speculation at the moment. We’ll keep it to a minimum for now. We’ll get there one day.” When Ramsay asked if Holland would enjoy the opportunity, Holland replied with “Dude, I mean every young British actor, it’s the pinnacle of working in our industry. I already consider myself to be the luckiest kid alive you know, I could not have dreamed to have the career that I have.”

The question is, could Holland be both Spider-Man and James Bond? He and Zendaya are engaged, and both have made clear in the past that they don’t feel the need to stay in the spotlight forever. Both the Marvel and Amazon gig are by nature multi-film commitments and, since he is in fact coming back for Brand New Day, it’s almost certain that he has signed a contract renewal with Marvel, which would take precedence over a new contract with a different company.

The first time he signed a contract it was for six movies. Those included Captain America: Civil War, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Avengers: Infinity War, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Avengers: Doomsday, and Spider-Man: No Way Home. The likelihood of him coming back for just one movie instead of a trilogy is scant at best.

As of now, however, Holland is not on the cast list for Avengers: Doomsday. If he’s solely coming back for a new trilogy of Spider-Man movies instead of something more expansive like his first contract, he could arguably sandwich Bond movies in-between Spider-Man movies. It all comes down to what he’s willing to take on at this point in his career.