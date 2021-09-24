James Bond Star Daniel Craig Made Honorary Commander In The Royal Navy

James Bond actor Daniel Craig just got announced as an honorary commander in the Royal Navy. His appointment is linked to his personal respect for the UK Armed Forces and their missions which influenced the character of Bond. When asked about this honor, Craig said, “I am truly privileged and honoured to be appointed the rank of Honorary Commander in the senior service.” The Royal Navy is thrilled to have him as well. It’s not every day that there’s a movie star just hanging around the workplace. A number of different people got the chance to chat with the 007 star. He’s still awaiting the release of the upcoming No Time To Die. This is also a part of the partnership between the Navy and the movie’s producers. The HMS Dragon Warship pops up in the film, as seen during the latest trailer. Check out this picture Craig took in uniform down below:

“I am delighted to welcome honorary Commander Daniel Craig to the Royal Navy,” First Sea Lord Admiral Sir Tony Radakin said. “Our honorary officers act as ambassadors and advocates for the Service, sharing their time and expertise to spread the message about what our global, modern, and ready Royal Navy is doing around the world. Daniel Craig is well known for being Commander Bond for the last fifteen years – a Naval officer who keeps Britain safe through missions across the globe. That’s what the real Royal Navy does every day, using technology and skill the same way as Bond himself. I look forward to him getting to see more of our sailors and marines over the coming months and years.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hysterically, the 007 actor actually had the chance to meet a real-life Bond. Craig was introduced to Lieutenant Commander Frances Bond, stationed at the Royal Navy’s headquarters in Portsmouth. You can imagine how much joking the officer had to endure throughout his tenure in the service.



“I’ve had my fair share of light-hearted banter from colleagues over being a real-life Bond but I never imagined I would actually one day get to meet the actor who played him,” the Lieutenant Commander explained. “I really enjoyed speaking to Daniel Craig and the rest of the cast. It was fascinating to hear their perspectives on working with the armed forces and learning a bit about the world of Hollywood. There are some strange similarities between what we do. I’ve been lucky enough to travel the world during my service with the Royal Navy, like the cast have too with their filming locations.”

No Time To Die releases in theaters on October 8.

Are you excited for No Time To Die? Let us know down in the comments!