James Bond Fan Deepfakes Henry Cavill Into 007 Role

One James Bond fan has deep-faked Henry Cavill into the role of 007. Matthew Anthony, or as fandoms know him StryderHD, has built another stunning deep fake for people to ponder over. In the 80s, Timothy Dalton played the titular agent, but Anthony decided to give the Superman actor a go. As Daniel Craig has signed off as the character, many people have wondered who will be the next 007. James Bond is a coveted role all across Hollywood, but especially for actors who hail from Britain. Cavill has actually tried out for the part in the past (it didn’t go so great.) But, a lot of people have come to adore his acting in the time since that audition. It wouldn’t be hard to imagine a man of the DC Comics actor’s stature completing the stunts necessary to become 007. In the deep fake, he looks right at home scaling mountaintops and sneaking around in his trademark suit. No one knows what Barbara Broccoli and the Bond brain trust will do when the time comes to unveil another interpretation of the character. But, Cavill probably wouldn’t be a bad choice. Check out the video down below:

The Movie Dweeb recently sat down with the Sherlock Holmes actor to ask about being associated with the franchise. To Cavill’s surprise, the interview actually asked about him being a Bond villain instead of the hero. It seems as though the actor would be thrilled to be a part of these movies in any capacity.

“If Barbara [Broccoli] and Michael [G. Wilson] interested me in any capacity to be a part of their movies, then I will gladly have that discussion, and that would be something I’d be very keen to explore further,” Cavill explained.

In an interview from 2019, the star also explained what happened in his previous audition for the part. “I probably could have prepared better,” Cavill began. “I remember the director, Martin Campbell, saying, ‘Looking a little chubby there, Henry,’ I didn’t know how to train or diet. And I’m glad Martin said something because I respond well to truth. It helps me get better.”

007 producer Michael G. Wilson talked about how the series will miss Craig on BBC Radio 4.

“Certainly, Barbara and I will miss him. He’s dearly loved. Because people respect him, they respect him as an actor, and they respect him as a person,” Wilson offered. “He’s an essential part of the crew, and he’s the leader of the cast, of course. But he takes his role very seriously and puts everything into the role of Bond, and he’s a producer on this film because of that. We believe he’s certainly grown into that position over the years, but he’s always been a person who takes his role extremely seriously…he’s an amazing actor, an amazing person. When you see that teary goodbye [from the set], the whole crew came out for that.”

