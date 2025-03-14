Avengers: Endgame Directors Address Possibility of Directing Amazon’s Bond Movie

Veteran Marvel directors Joe and Anthony Russo share their thoughts on potentially directing a James Bond movie in the future. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, a comparison was made between the 007 franchise and the Amazon TV series Citadel, which the Russo brothers executive produced. When asked if they’d be interesting in helming a James Bond picture at Amazon, the brothers acknowledged their admiration for the long-running series and noted they have multiple projects in development at the streamer. However, right now, the siblings’ focus is on bringing the Multiverse Saga to a close.

“We’re focused on the next two Avengers movies. But we love Bond,” Joe Russo said. “We love working with Amazon. We’ve got a number of projects at AGBO [the Russo brothers’ production company] that we’re developing for us to direct right after the Avengers films.”

The James Bond franchise is currently in a transitional period. Amazon recently assumed full creative control over the series as a result of joint venture between Amazon, MGM, and former Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson. Broccoli and Wilson retain an ownership stake in the property, but will no longer be involved with making creative decisions on future Bond projects. Prior to the joint venture, development on Bond 26 reached a standstill, with no director or script currently attached.

The Russo brothers are gearing up to begin production on Avengers: Doomsday, which hits theaters in May 2026. They are also helming Avengers: Secret Wars, arriving in 20207. The two films serve as the culmination of the MCU’s Multiverse Saga and will feature a variety of characters from the Marvel films.

If the Russo brothers were to direct a Bond film, it wouldn’t be for a while. The filmmakers will almost assuredly want to take a break to recharge their batteries after making two massive Avengers films. Since Secret Wars doesn’t release until 2027, the Russos probably wouldn’t be ready to work on a Bond movie until 2028 or 2029 at the earliest. That timeline may not align with Amazon’s plans for the franchise. The studio’s joint venture with Broccoli and Wilson likely wouldn’t have happened unless it intends to fast track Bond 26. It wouldn’t be surprising if that project took shape while the Russos are still at Marvel. This isn’t to say the Russos won’t ever direct a Bond film, they just probably wouldn’t be the ones introducing audiences to the next 007.

Outside of Marvel, the Russos don’t have the best track record when it comes to critical reception. Their latest film, Netflix’s The Electric State, posted their worst reviews in 20 years. That reputation may make some Bond fans leery about the Russos working in this high-profile franchise. However, they could be strong fits for the material. One of the best-received MCU installments is Captain America: The Winter Soldier, in which the Russos told a grounded, compelling espionage tale in a superhero sandbox. Those sensibilities could lend themselves nicely to a Bond adventure, so if the Russos have an interesting pitch, Amazon would be wise to hear it.