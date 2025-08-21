James Gunn Reveals How the DCU Will Avoid Marvel Studios’ Kang Issue

Marvel Studios forged an unprecedented Hollywood experiment with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, building a deeply interconnected world of movies and television shows that has spanned nearly two decades. This universe was built on star power, with audiences growing to see specific familiar faces as the definitive versions of iconic heroes and villains. However, that reliance on actors created unforeseen challenges. For instance, the studio’s troubles with actor Jonathan Majors led to Marvel distancing itself from the performer, a move that effectively sidelined the entire overarching threat of Kang the Conqueror. The situation left a gaping hole in the franchise’s Multiversal Saga, forcing a massive creative pivot towards Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom. Fortunately for the new DC Universe, co-CEO James Gunn has already confirmed his strategy to prevent that kind of crisis from ever happening.

When asked by a fan on social media how the DCU would handle a situation where an actor could no longer continue in their role, James Gunn offered a direct and unambiguous answer. “If an actor can’t continue a role I’ll change the actor no problem,” Gunn stated.

This declaration carries massive implications for the future of the new cinematic universe, as it establishes a clear policy that the characters and the overarching story take precedence over any single performer. In other words, no DCU movie or television show will be scrapped or fundamentally altered because of unforeseen issues with a specific actor, ensuring the narrative architecture of the universe remains stable and secure.

The DCU Is Putting Story First, and That’s a Good Thing

Gunn and Peter Safran’s entire approach to building the new DCU has been defined by a story-first philosophy. From the beginning, the co-CEOs have emphasized that no project moves into production until a script is fully approved and meets their standard of quality. This methodology stands in contrast to the current industry trends, where release dates were often locked in years in advance, sometimes forcing productions to rush forward without a finished screenplay. Avengers: Doomsday, for example, is still being written, although the movie has been filming for months.

Gunn’s commitment to this process is so strong that he is not afraid to adjust the timeline for passion projects, such as The Authority, to ensure the story is right before moving forward. This project, which Gunn has personally expressed great enthusiasm for, has been placed on the back burner to allow for more development time, proving that the narrative’s integrity outweighs even the DC Studios co-head’s personal preferences.

DC Studios’ disciplined creative strategy is already yielding significant results. The DCU launched with the animated series Creature Commandos, which was met with widespread critical acclaim. That success was followed by the theatrical blockbuster Superman, which became both a major commercial victory and a critical hit. The universe’s third project, Peacemaker Season 2, continued the trend, earning near-perfect scores from critics who praised its ability to blend humor, action, and strong character-driven stories. The overwhelmingly positive reception for these initial projects validates the studio’s focus on building a strong foundation through well-crafted narratives. By uncoupling the actor from the role, Gunn adds another layer of stability to this foundation, ensuring the DCU can never become hostage to any one star’s availability or off-screen issues.

