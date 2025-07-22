James Gunn’s Upcoming DCU Crossover Event Mystery Is Perfectly Explained by This Huge Theory

James Gunn has teased a mysterious major event being set up in the DC Universe, and a new theory presents the perfect DC Comics storyline that can be told after Superman and Peacemaker Season 2. James Gunn and Peter Safran’s rebooted DCU has hit the ground running with Superman’s release in July 2025, marking the first live-action project in the new franchise after the animated Creature Commandos series hit HBO Max in 2024. With several upcoming projects getting ready to expand the franchise further, the question remains as to what will bring the DCU’s new characters together.

Videos by ComicBook.com

During a recent conversation with Screen Rant, Gunn teased a major event that will see the projects of the DCU’s Chapter 1, titled “Gods and Monsters,” converge. While he noted that “it’s not what anyone thinks,” @BobbensArtsDen suggests that, after Superman and trailers for Peacemaker Season 2, the DCU could be heading towards an adaptation of DC Comics’ Earth-Three. This would be a brilliant crossover event for the live-action DCU, and the debuts of Ultraman and a Peacemaker doppelgänger could hint at this story’s development.

First seen in 1964’s Justice League of America #29, introduced by Gardner Fox and Mike Sekowsky, Earth-Three is an alternate world that acts as a mirror image of the primary DC continuity, but is inhabited by supervillain versions of DC’s most iconic heroes. Crucially, Lex Luthor, played by Nicholas Hoult in Superman, is Earth-Three’s only superhero in a world occupied by villains – two of which might have already been seen in the live-action DCU, laying the foundations for Earth-Three’s debut and possible culmination in a Crisis on Infinite Earths adaptation.

David Corenswet not only played Clark Kent’s Superman in the eponymous 2025 movie, but was also revealed to be the man beneath the Ultraman mask. Luthor had taken some of Superman’s hair and made a clone that lacked intelligence but was stronger and more controllable. Similarly, in Peacemaker Season 2, John Cena’s Christopher Smith will be running into his doppelgänger, who emerges from the Quantum Unfolding Chamber, which could tease more villainous variations on DC’s heroes in more upcoming projects.

Adapting Earth-Three into live-action could bring the characters comprising the Crime Syndicate of America, malevolent counterparts to the Justice League, into the DCU. Ultraman is a member of this team in DC Comics, so Superman might have already laid the foundations for this team’s introduction, especially if the likes of Superwoman, Johnny Quick, Atomica, and Sea King follow suit in upcoming projects. Supergirl, Lanterns, Paradise Lost, The Brave and the Bold, and more can all debut villainous versions of DC’s heroes, too, so James Gunn’s mysterious major DCU event could easily be a calamity on Earth-Three.

Do you want to see Earth-Three explored in the DCU? Let us know in the comments!