James Gunn Debunks DC Fan Theory From Latest Twitter Post

James Gunn has been pretty busy with he and Peter Safran's plans for the DC Universe, but the DC Studios co-CEO always has time to respond to fans on Twitter. Gunn recently used the platform to reveal that he was writing a Superman movie without Henry Cavill. Cavill exited because Gunn's script focused on a younger Superman, but don't worry, he assured fans that it won't be an origin story. An eagle eyed fan noticed that Gunn had some of Grant Morrison's Batman omnibus and wondered if he was reading those for the new DC Universe. Gunn quickly replied and debunked the theory and revealed that he just loved those stories. You can check out the interaction below!

"Yes, that's what they were. No, they weren't meant as a hint," Gunn wrote on Twitter. "Two of the volumes (2 & 3) just happened to be on my coffee table. Yes, I've read them a lot & love them. Grant's Batman & Robin (& their Superman) are some of my favorites."

Yes, that’s what they were. No, they weren’t meant as a hint. Two of the volumes (2 & 3) just happened to be on my coffee table. Yes, I’ve read them a lot & love them. Grant’s Batman & Robin (& their Superman) are some of my favorites. https://t.co/oDHwt0jHMl pic.twitter.com/UxU5NNUksh — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 30, 2022

Gunn and Peter Safran began their jobs as Co-CEO's of DC Studios in November and it's safe to say that the future of DC is looking bright. When the duo was announced by the new Warner Bros. Discovery boss, they released a statement on their excitement for the job.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran added in a joint statement. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

The most recently released DC Film to hit theaters was the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam. Black Adam will star Johnson and will also feature Aldis Hodge (Underground, The Invisible Man) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Love Before, Charlie's Angels) as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) as Cyclone, Sarah Shahi (The L Word, Sex/Life) as Adrianna Tomaz, and Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye, Mamma Mia!) as Doctor Fate. Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui have also been cast.

What do you think of his comments? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!