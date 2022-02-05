James Gunn Gets Hilarious Letter From His Old Pal Scooby-Doo

These days, James Gunn is best known for helming Guardians of the Galaxy for Marvel and The Suicide Squad for DC, but the director has been working in Hollywood for quite some time. Back in 2002, Gunn wrote the beloved live-action version of Scooby-Doo as well as its sequel, Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed. Today, the director shared that he received a letter from an old friend… Scooby-Doo himself!

“Just got this letter in the mail. It’s a bummer how many friends I don’t hear from for years, & then, when I do, it’s to ask me for something. Real classy, Scooby-Doo (who must be crashing at @rejectedjokes’ house, because they share a return address),” Gunn wrote. You can check out the hilarious letter from Scooby-Doo asking for work below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

The letter in question was really written by Ben Schwartz, who is best known for playing Jean-Ralphio Saperstein on Parks and Rec and voicing the titular role in Sonic the Hedgehog. It was recently announced that Schwartz was cast as a mobster in Renfield, the upcoming monster movie from Universal Pictures that sees Nicolas Hoult as the titular character and Nic Cage as Dracula. The film is expected to follow Renfield and his “toxic and co-dependent relationship” with Dracula, bringing the story “to a modern-day setting in an adventure story that is said to be comedic in tone.”

As for Scooby-Doo, Gunn revealed back in 2020 that he was originally meant to write and direct a third live-action Scooby-Doo film. “I made a deal to write and direct #3 back in 2004 but the second one, although it did well, didn’t do well enough to warrant a third, so the movie was never made,” Gunn explained. “That said it was because I apprenticed as a director on those films I was ready and able to take on Guardians when the time came.”

Currently, Gunn is filming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and new episodes of his DC show, Peacemaker, are releasing on HBO Max. Peacemaker debuted last month, and it’s a hit among critics and fans alike. The new DCEU series is a follow-up to Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, which was released last year. Peacemaker sees Cena’s character joining forces with a new team in order to take down an alien species dubbed “butterflies.” Currently, Peacemaker is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 94% critics score, which means it’s officially the highest-reviewed project in the entire DCEU. ComicBook.com‘s own Jenna Anderson gave the series a 4 out of 5 and called it an “action-packed, profane, and bizarre story that perfectly suits its protagonists.”

The sixth episode of Peacemaker is now streaming on HBO Max with new episodes dropping on Thursdays. Scooby-Doo is currently streaming on Netflix.