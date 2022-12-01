James Gunn Reveals His Spotify Wrapped Spoils Secret DC Project

Warner Bros. Discovery has been having a pretty good month with the revelation that Henry Cavill will return as Superman and that there are writers currently pitching a Man of Steel sequel. We also found out that James Gunn and Peter Safran are the new DC Studios Co-CEO's and that they're going to be revealing their plans to executives fairly soon. Gunn is wrapping up his tenure with Marvel Studios with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and as he finishes up post-production, it seems that he's already working on a secret DC Studios project. The director posted on Twitter and almost spoiled some songs that would appear in his secret DC project.

Gunn took to Twitter to reveal his Spotify yearly wrap-up and it had a small tease of his next DC Studios project. "I want to share my full #SpotifyWrapped but it has two songs in the top 5 from my next, secret DC project! But here's what I can share…" You can check out his tweet below!

I want to share my full #SpotifyWrapped but it has two songs in the top 5 from my next, secret DC project! But here’s what I can share… pic.twitter.com/mqzCwGk0zY — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 30, 2022

Gunn and Safran began their jobs as Co-CEO's of DC Studios at the beginning of the month and it's safe to say that the future of DC is looking bright. When the duo was announced by the new Warner Bros. Discovery boss, they released a statement on their excitement for the job.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran added in a joint statement. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

