3 Jedi That Are Secretly More Powerful Than Yoda

The Jedi Order is the strongest organization in the galaxy at the start of the Star Wars prequel trilogy. The Republic doesn’t have an army, which leaves the Jedi to act as peacekeepers for every system under its care. The one leading the charge in the Jedi Temple is Master Yoda, who has been around for hundreds of years and seen it all. In Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, he stays in the Jedi Council chambers for the most part, but the events of the other two prequel films force him to whip out his green lightsaber and get to work. He faces off against Count Dooku and Darth Sidious and lives to tell the tale.

Despite being the leader of the Jedi Order, though, Yoda doesn’t come out of any fight truly victorious. Of course, being a master swordsman isn’t the only way to prove strength in a galaxy far, far away, but other Jedi have notches on their belt and a mastery of the Force. Here are three Jedi who are secretly more powerful than Yoda.

1) Obi-Wan Kenobi

The Obi-Wan Kenobi that appears in the original trilogy isn’t anything to write home about from a power perspective. He teaches Luke Skywalker about the Force and how to be a Jedi, and Leia Organa mentions his adventures during the Clone Wars. However, the first opportunity Obi-Wan gets to fight, he decides to throw in the towel and let Darth Vader kill him. It’s a smart move because it allows Luke and Co. to escape, but it’s hard to put Luke’s first master ahead of Yoda based on the original trilogy alone.

The prequels paint a different picture of Obi-Wan. After losing his master, Qui-Gon Jinn, in a fight with Darth Maul, Obi-Wan steps up to the plate and stares down every Sith Lord that comes looking for a fight. Count Dooku gets the better of him, sure, but that’s nothing to be embarrassed about. The focus should be on Obi-Wan defeating the Chosen One twice before opting to give his former apprentice a win the third time around.

2) Rey Skywalker

Rey is nothing more than a scavenger at the start of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, minding her business on Jakku when the battle between the First Order and the Resistance ends up on her doorstep. It becomes clear pretty quickly that there’s more to Rey than meets the eye, as she proves to have Force abilities that allow her to go toe-to-toe with an injured Kylo Ren. In Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Luke helps Rey hone her skills, and they begin to scare him because of the raw potential.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker reveals that Rey is the daughter of a clone of Emperor Palpatine, making her one of the most powerful beings in the galaxy. What pours fuel on the fire is her being part of a Force dyad with Ben Solo. With Palpatine on the loose once again, the Force ensures that Rey has the power to defeat him when he unleashes the Final Order.

3) Cal Kestis

Watching his master die in Order 66 cuts off Cal Kestis’ connection to the Force. He spends years in hiding before a run-in with Inquisitors tosses him back into the action. As Cal embraces the Force once again, he unlocks incredible powers, including Force Stasis, which allows him to freeze people and choose the way he wants to dispatch them. Having a trick like that up his sleeve is effective, but it won’t put him at the top of any ranking lists.

Fortunately, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor allows Cal to let loose like never before, putting him up against countless powerful foes. He also learns how to use the Force Slow technique, making enemies move as if they’re walking in quicksand. Yoda never shows off those kinds of powers in any of his appearances, potentially proving the old adage, “Those who can’t do, teach.”

