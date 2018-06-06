Jeffrey Tambor Criticizes ‘Hellboy’ Creator About Upcoming Movie On Twitter

Earlier this week, Hellboy creator Mike Mignola announced that there would be a new Hellboy film starring Stranger Things‘ David Harbour, directed by Neil Marshall, and would be R-rated. Reactions to the new were both of excitement and disappointment, as many had hoped that any new film would star Ron Perlman and come from director Guillermo del Toro. One of the series’ actors, Jeffrey Tambor, showed his disappointment with Mignola’s announcement by taking to Twitter with a series of tweets and retweets about the subject.

Number of nudges via email to go easy on Mikey this am. .

Mikey shud thank Ron and Doug and Gbt In his press releases as a preface.B amensch — Jeffrey Tambor (@jeffreytambor) May 10, 2017

UP NEXT: Hellboy Creator Announces R-Rated Movie Reboot

Videos by ComicBook.com

In both Hellboy and Hellboy II: The Golden Army, Tambor played Tom Manning, the Bureau of Paranormal Research and Defense director.

Tambor, like Perlman and other cast members of the comic book adaptations, has regularly expressed his excitement at returning to the franchise, even if studios weren’t pursuing new films.

The slew of tweets began with Tambor passive aggressively replying to Mignola, sarcastically saying he would be unavailable for the project.

@artofmmignola Mike: I may be unvail–

nice on the loyalty to Ron and Guillermo, btw — Jeffrey Tambor (@jeffreytambor) May 9, 2017

As recently as a few months ago, Perlman and del Toro were pursuing the possibility of the duo bringing Hellboy’s adventures to the big screen once again. Despite multiple online petitions and supposed meetings, del Toro told fans on Twitter that the possibility of the two making a new film was nonexistent.

Despite fans’ excitement about Harbour becoming Hellboy for the big screen, fans expressed their love and admiration for both Perlman and del Toro on Twitter the day of the announcement, with both expressing their gratitude to their followers.

Tambor, on the other hand, had no problem expressing his anger at how the release was handled.

getting lots of emails from higher ups

saying

Jeffrey please shhhhhh

and oh–also characterizing my friends– — Jeffrey Tambor (@jeffreytambor) May 10, 2017

In addition to posting many messages about how Mignola should have mentioned del Toro and Perlman for the incredible work they did with the character, he also retweeted many fans who replied to him, both with their messages of agreement and messages chastising him for his behavior.

MORE NEWS:

[H/T Twitter, jeffreytambor]