Jenna Ortega Cast In Cult-Favorite ’90s Horror Movie Remake

The world of psychological thrillers is about to get a modern update as two of Hollywood’s rising stars prepare to breathe new life into a classic. Jenna Ortega, the actress who entertained audiences as the deadpan Wednesday Addams, is reportedly joining forces with Bones and All star Taylor Russell for a fresh take on the 1992 psychological thriller Single White Female. This remake is being developed under Elizabeth Gabler’s 3000 Pictures in partnership with Sony, bringing back the chilling tale of roommate obsession for a new generation. The original film, which starred Bridget Fonda and Jennifer Jason Leigh, was a classic horror movie that explored themes of identity theft and dangerous obsession in ways that still resonate with viewers today.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, both Ortega and Russell are not only set to star in the project but will also serve as producers, giving them creative input on this reimagining. While Sony has declined to comment officially on the development, industry insiders have confirmed the negotiations are underway.

The original Single White Female, directed by Barbet Schroeder and based on John Lutz’s 1990 novel “SWF Seeks Same,” told the disturbing story of Allison (played by Fonda), who takes in a new roommate named Hedra (Leigh). What begins as a seemingly beneficial living arrangement quickly spirals into terror as Hedra’s fascination with Allison evolves into a dangerous obsession, complete with identity stealing and increasingly violent behavior.

The 1992 film was produced on a modest $16 million budget but went on to earn $48 million domestically, cementing its place in the psychological thriller genre and even spawning a direct-to-video sequel in 2005 titled Single White Female 2: The Psycho.

One notable difference in the upcoming remake will be the casting of Ortega and Russell, which represents a departure from the original film’s all-white lead cast. This modern reboot offers an opportunity to explore the story’s themes through a more diverse lens.

Both actresses bring impressive credentials to the project. Ortega has recently become one of Hollywood’s most sought-after young talents following her breakout performance on Netflix’s Wednesday. Her upcoming projects include A24’s Death of a Unicorn opposite Paul Rudd and the suspense thriller Hurry Up Tomorrow, which marks music artist The Weeknd’s feature film debut.

Russell, who gained critical acclaim for her performance in Trey Edward Shults’ family drama Waves, previously starred alongside Timothée Chalamet in Luca Guadagnino’s unconventional romance Bones and All. She’s also slated to appear in the upcoming film Hope and the reboot of The Thomas Crown Affair alongside Michael B. Jordan.

While no director has been attached to the project yet, and details about the screenplay remain under wraps, Jeff Sneider from The Insneider suggests production could begin sometime next year, working around Ortega’s commitment to J.J. Abrams’ upcoming film and Russell’s schedule with The Thomas Crown Affair.

With this remake, Hollywood displays its continued appetite for remaking beloved thrillers for contemporary audiences. The original Single White Female helped popularize the psychological stalker subgenre in cinema, and its influence can be seen in numerous films and television shows in the decades since its release.

For fans of the original film, which is currently available to stream on Fubo, the remake offers a chance to see how this story of dangerous obsession translates to today’s social landscape, where questions of identity and boundaries have taken on new dimensions in the digital age.