Jessica Alba Cast In Netflix's Trigger Warning

✖

Actress Jessica Alba is gearing up for a new Netflix movie that the streaming service hopes will kick start a new franchise. According to Variety, Alba will star in the action-thriller Trigger Warning. Indonesian filmmaker Mouly Surya, director of Marlina the Murderer in Four Acts, will helm the film which features a script by Josh Olson (A History of Violence) and John Brancato (Terminator Salvation, Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines). In the film, Alba will play "a traumatized veteran who inherits her grandfather’s bar, and is faced with a moral dilemma after discovering the truth behind his untimely death."

Variety reports that the streamer has "high hopes for its success," hoping to emulate the success of their 2020 original films Spenser Confidential starring Mark Wahlberg and Extraction starring Chris Hemsworth. Both of those films have had tremendous success for Netflix since debuting, with Spenser Confidential spending eighteen days in March as the #1 most popular movie in the United States and seven days as the most popular piece of content overall. The Hemsworth led Extraction had similar success, with Netflix previously noting that it's on track to be their most watched original movie of all time.

Alba can currently be seen on the Spectrum television series L.A.'s Finest, itself a spin-off of the Bad Boys movie franchise which has a second season on the way. This new film marks the second collaboration between Alba and Netflix, having previously worked on the black comedy El Camino Christmas for the streamer.

Most film fans recall Alba for her appearances in comic book roles including Sue Storm aka The Invisible Woman in the two Fantastic Four movies from director Tim Story and as Nancy Callahan in the two Sin City movies. Others know hte actress for playing the part of Max Guevara on James Cameron's only television series, Dark Angel.

Alba made headlines earlier this year due to the support her company has been doing to supporting out of work families affected by the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. major donations of important personal care goods. Alba, who co-founded The Honest Company, revealed in an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that the company has donated millions of diapers and more to families in need.

What do you think of Alba's new Netflix film? Do you think it will start a new action franchise like Chris Hemsworth's latest movie? Sound off in the comments below and let us know!

(Cover photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.