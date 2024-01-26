John Cena Reveals Key Advice For New Wrestlers

John Cena has some sage advice for any aspiring wrestlers looking to get into the business. The WWE Superstar and future Hall of Famer is a part of the all-star cast of Argylle, a new spy comedy directed by Matthew Vaughn and premiering in theaters and on Apple TV+. John Cena rose to prominence during his time pounding competitors inside a WWE ring, but eventually used that success to make a career in Hollywood. After headlining the Peacemaker DC series on Max, Cena is back showing off his acting chops in Argylle, but that doesn't mean he doesn't have advice for all the new wrestlers out there.

ComicBook.com spoke to John Cena and Ariana Debose ahead of Argylle's release. Interviewer Brandon Davis revealed he's been training for his first wrestling match, and asked Cena if he could go back in time, what advice would he give his younger self about wrestling. "It's gonna be one hell of a ride," Cena said. "If I can give you advice, and not the young John Cena, entertain the audience, don't work for yourself, and work safe. The goal is to be able to do it 200 times a year for 20 years. So be safe, and give yourself to the audience and know your audience."

John Cena praises Argylle director Matthew Vaughn

"First and foremost, it's in his best interest because no good director's goal is to tank a movie or tank someone's performance," John Cena told ComicBook.com about Matthew Vaughn. "That's what's great about making a film. You can't do it alone. Just as in WWE, you can't go out there and work alone. You have to be as good as the people standing next to you. And the job of a great director is to bring the best out of everyone."

"And Matthew does that in his own way. The universe he creates, the parts that he gets to fidget with are extremely vibrant and take you on this wonderful ride. But, he's also great at managing people," he elaborated. "And that's also a trait of a great director, or what I believe is a trait of great director. He manages ton get the best out of people and a lot of that has to do with creating an environment you're comfortable in and you're willing to be vulnerable. So, hats off to him for that being one of his many skills."

What is Argylle about?

Bryce Dallas Howard (Jurassic World franchise) is Elly Conway, the reclusive author of a series of best-selling espionage novels, whose idea of bliss is a night at home with her computer and her cat, Alfie. But when the plots of Elly's fictional books -- which center on secret agent Argylle and his mission to unravel a global spy syndicate -- begin to mirror the covert actions of a real-life spy organization, quiet evenings at home become a thing of the past. Accompanied by Aidan (Oscar winner Sam Rockwell), a cat-allergic spy, Elly (carrying Alfie in her backpack) races across the world to stay one step ahead of the killers as the line between Elly's fictional world and her real one begins to blur.

The top-flight ensemble cast features Henry Cavill (The Witcher), John Cena (Fast X), Oscar winner Ariana DeBose (West Side Story), Grammy-winning pop superstar Dua Lipa (Barbie), Emmy winner and Oscar nominee Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad), Emmy winner and comedy icon Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek), Sofia Boutella (Kingsman: The Secret Service), and the legendary Samuel L. Jackson. Alfie is played by Chip, the real-life cat of supermodel Claudia Vaughn (née Schiffer).

Argylle premieres in theaters on February 2nd before streaming globally on Apple TV+.