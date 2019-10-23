Jumanji: The Next Level Star The Rock Celebrates Being the “Coolest Dad” of 2019

✖

Dwayne Johnson, also known as The Rock, is one of the biggest names in Hollywood. The star is often topping online lists, but his latest accomplishment is a little bit different from his normal successes. Johnson was recently ranked #1 on Fatherly's list of "The Coolest Dads of 2019." The article boasts that these men "care about their art and their bodies and their partners and their legacies and their businesses." (We assume caring about their children goes without saying.) The Rock recently took to Instagram to celebrate his ranking.

"As a father to 3 girls and as a 'big daddy' to @KevinHart4real, topping this list is awesome. I was a nervous and scared first time father (because I didn't want to screw shit up due to my own strained relationship with my old man) but eventually I learned that leading with love, empathy and a lil' humor 😉 would always be some of my best assets. AND despite me being #1 on this list (cos I paid them) there's millions of good dads out there that have a big ass coffee mug that prove otherwise ☕️👍🏾 #gooddadgang ," Johnson wrote.

As you can see, the article puts Johnson in the top spot "for total cultural domination" as well as "that smile." It also says that his "cool dad job" is simply being an "icon."

"There's a reason that everyone likes The Rock," the article boasts. "We smell what he's cooking and it's organic. 'Lead with love,' he coaches parents. It's a strategy that's paying off for him."

The list also includes big names like Ryan Reynolds, Chris Pratt, and even Lego Batman. You can see the full list here.

Johnson was recently seen in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, and will be starring next in Jumanji: The Next Level. Next year, he'll be teaming up with Disney for Jungle Cruise, which is based on the Disneyland attraction of the same name. He will also be producing the upcoming Disney+ series, Behind the Attraction, which will give viewers a behind-the-scenes glimpse at various Disney Parks and Resorts around the world.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw is now available to watch digitally and will be released on 4K Ultra HD, DVD, and Blu-ray on November 5th. Jumanji: The Next Level hits theaters on December 13th, and Jungle Cruise is expected to be released on July 24th, 2020.