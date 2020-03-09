The Rock Announces New Trailer for Disney’s Jungle Cruise

The Jungle Cruise at Walt Disney World may have encountered some rough waters last month, but the new feature film adaptation from Walt Disney Studios is hoping for clear skies and smooth sailing. The live-action movie starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Emily Blunt is hitting theaters this summer, and the film’s two leads have taken to Twitter to announce that fans will be getting a look at some new footage very soon. A brand new trailer and poster for Disney’s Jungle Cruise will be revealed on Tuesday.

“Double main event drops tomorrow,” Johnson wrote in the tweet. “Trailer #2 and our NEW (actual) POSTER. Gotta love ol’ Emily ‘yuk it up’ Blunt making herself look cool, beautiful & heroic in her poster & making me look scared & constipated. Good one, Em. You got one coming, kid.”

The video in the tweet features Johnson and Blunt trading jabs in the form of fake posters for the film. The poster revealed by Blunt shows her face front and center, with Johnson tucked back towards the back. It also features her name in bigger, bolder letters than his. Johnson’s poster is exactly the opposite, allowing his name and face to be displayed prominently on the poster while Blunt is hidden behind his torch.

Johnson and Blunt star in Jungle Cruise alongside Jesse Plemons, Jack Whitehall, Paul Giamatti, and Edgar Ramirez. The film is directed by Jaume Collett-Serra. Producers on the film include Seven Bucks Productions’ Dany Garcia (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle) and Hiram Garcia (Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw), along with John Davis and John Fox (Game Night), Douglas C. Merrifield (The Shallows), and Scott Sheldon (Baywatch).

Are you looking forward to checking out the Jungle Cruise trailer on Tuesday? Let us know in the comments!

Disney’s Jungle Cruise arrives in theaters on July 24th.