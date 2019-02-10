‘Jurassic Park’ Stars Surprise Fans With Mini Reunion

It has been quite some time since the original Jurassic Park team has come together, but there is no love lost with the film’s stars. After all, it seems part of the cast just had a mini reunion, and fans are waiting for some rogue T-rex to pique their interest.

Still, it looks like Sam Neill has his focus on lock. It’s hard not to when you are in the same room as Laura Dern.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over on Twitter, Neill gave fans a surprise when he posted a selfie of him with Dern after the pair met up at an HBO event.

And then a happy reunion with that lovely pal of mine @LauraDern . Ok , a @JurassicPark flashback if you absolutely insist . pic.twitter.com/ZaPvikcvtf — Sam Neill (@TwoPaddocks) February 9, 2019

“And then a happy reunion with that lovely pal of mine @LauraDern,” Neill wrote. “Ok, a [Jurassic Park] flashback if you absolutely insist.”

Even though the pair’s on-screen outing dates back to 1993, Neill and Dern fit together as easily now as ever. A few laugh lines have been added to the stars’ faces, and they aren’t shy with their smiles. The power of Jurassic Park isn’t one to dismiss, and these actors rode it to international fame decades ago. Now, the pair have caught up, and the reunion has got fans wondering whether either will join co-star Jeff Goldblum in revisiting the Jurassic Park franchise.

The series did come back to life a couple years ago with Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom being the franchise’s newest update. A third film is expected to complete the sequel trilogy, and Goldblum starred in the second as Ian Malcolm, a mathematician who was tasked to evaluate Jurassic Park. So far, no confirmation has been given about Goldblum’s return to the trilogy, but the actor has signaled his interest in trying up his character’s loose ends.

“Who knows? I’m curious about it. If nothing else happened, I’d be entirely satisfied and nourished and lucky and thrilled to have done all of this,” Goldblum told Collider about his future with the franchise.

“If I can be of any service, that’s my posture and authentic feeling. I’ve kind of nosed around, ’cause I’ve had such a great time… I can imagine, but it’s up to them. Steven Spielberg and Colin Trevorrow and Emily Carmichael, who I think is writing the script with him.”

So, would you be down for this pair to re-enter the world of Jurassic Park? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Jurassic World 3 is slated to hit theaters on June 11, 2021.