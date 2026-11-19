With Thanksgiving just a week away, we’ve officially entered the holiday season — aka the most wonderful time of the year. It’s a time of celebration, of merriment, of friends, family, and all things cozy and bright and, of course, it is also a perfect time to stay home with some low-key plans and stream some movies and television shows for the holidays, too. For that, Peacock has you covered with their freshly released holiday streaming lineup.
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This holiday season, Peacock is stacked with some great entertainment options. The biggest festivities kick off with the 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 26th, but there’s so much more than just that. Even before the parade, there are movies and other programming to stream and as we get into December, there are lots of movies to cover just about every kind of holiday entertainment you can imagine. There’s an absolute wealth of holiday cheer to be had — check out the full lineup for yourself below.
New In November
November 13
Alpha & Omega 2: A Howl-iday Adventure
November 20
Unbearable Christmas*
November 26
A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving (2024)
November 27
Christmas At Fields Ranch
New In December
December 1
Adam Sandler’s Eight Crazy Nights*
All Is Bright
Arthur Christmas*
Black Christmas (2006)
Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason
Bridget Jones’s Baby
Bridget Jones’s Diary
Call Me Claus
Charlie’s Christmas Wish
Christmas in the Hood
The Ex of Christmas Past
Holiday House Divided
Home Again for Christmas
Last Holiday
Mama Mae’s Christmas
The Perfect Holiday*
Prancer
This Christmas*
Unexpected Christmas
December 2
94th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center (NBC Simulstream)
December 3
Christmas With Snoop
December 12
A Saturday Night Live Christmas (2024)
December 13
The Case of the Christmas Diamond
The Christmas Gift
Christmas Lover’s Anonymous
Christmas on the Farm
A Christmas Proposal (2008)
Christmas with Felicity
Dognapped: Hound for the Holidays
The Flight Before Christmas
Get Santa
The Holiday Exchange
How the Gringo Stole Christmas
It’s Christmas, Carol!
Letters at Christmas
My One Christmas Wish
Once Upon a Time at Christmas
Our Dream Christmas
A Princess for Christmas
Tis The Season For Streaming
12 Dares of Christmas
A Bad Moms Christmas
Aliens First Christmas
Almost Christmas
Alone For Christmas
Alpha & Omega: A Howl-Iday Adventure
The Art of Christmas
The Best Man Holiday
Better Watch Out
The Bible Collection: Genesis
The Bible Collection: Jeremiah
The Bible Collection: Jesus
The Bible Collection: Paul The Apostle
The Bible Collection: Solomon
Black Christmas (1974)
Blippi’s Snowflake Scavenger Hunt
A Cherry Pie Christmas
Christian Mingle
A Christmas Arrangement
Christmas Casanova
The Christmas Bookshop
The Christmas Campaign
The Christmas Checklist
Christmas for the Soul
A Christmas Frequency
Christmas in Mistletoe
Christmas in Nashville
Christmas in the Ballroom
Christmas In The Rockies
A Christmas In Vermont
Christmas Keepsake
The Christmas Listing
A Christmas Murder Mystery
A Christmas Miracle (2023)
Christmas On My Block
Christmas on Repeat
Christmas on the Menu
Christmas on the Ranch
A Christmas Post
A Christmas Princess
A Christmas Proposal (2021)
The Christmas Recipe Files
A Christmas to Remember (2026)
The Christmas Rewrite
The Christmas Spirit (2022)
A Christmas To Remember (2026)
Christmas Together
Christmas Twister
The Christmas Venue
A Christmas Village
A Christmas Vintage
A Christmas Wedding Date
Christmas With Da Fam
Christmas With The Carters
Coming Home For Christmas (2020)
A Country Music Christmas
Coupled Up For Christmas
Designing Christmas with You
The Dog Who Saved Christmas
Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch
Ebony’s Christmas Carol
Family Thanksgiving
For The Love Of Christmas
For The Love Of Christmas 2: A Heart For The Holidays
Genie (Peacock Original)*
Giving Thanks
Glistening In The Snow
Harry Potter And The Chamber Of Secrets
Harry Potter And The Half-Blood Prince
Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows Part 1
Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows Part 2
Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire
Harry Potter And The Order Of The Phoenix
Harry Potter And The Prisoner Of Azkaban
Harry Potter And The Sorcerer’s Stone
A Holiday For Harmony
The Holiday List
Holiday Road Trip
A Holiday To Remember
How The Grinch Stole Christmas! (Animated Special)
A Husband For Christmas
Ira Finkelstein’s Christmas
It’s a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie
It’s a Wonderful Life
Jack Frost (2022)
Jingle All the Way (1996)
Just A Measure of Faith
Krampus
Krampus: The Return
Last Chance For Christmas
The Legend Of Frosty The Snowman
Let Go And Let God
The Life Of Jesus
Lonestar Christmas
A Lot Like Christmas
Love Actually
A Merry Christmas Miracle (2014)
Merry Little Baby
Missing You This Christmas
Mixed Christmas
Mother Krampus
My Christmas Prince
Naughty Or Nice (2024)
O Christmas Tree
Our Christmas Wedding
A Perfect Christmas List
A Perfect Christmas Pairing
A Prince For Christmas
Rain For Christmas
Reindeer Games
Reporting for Christmas
Rise Of The Guardians
A Royal Christmas Ball
A Royal Christmas Ballet
A Royal Christmas Hope
A Royal Christmas Manor
A Royal Christmas Tail
Royally Wrapped For Christmas
A Scottish Christmas Secret
See You Next Christmas
Sharing Christmas
A Southern Christmas
A Snow White Christmas
The Spirit of Christmas Station
The Star
Sweet Navidad
Too Close for Christmas
Thanksgiving Roast
Thanksgiving Roast 2
Thanksgiving With The Carters
Tinsel Town
A True Christmas
A Very Charming Christmas Town
A Very English Christmas
A Very Married Christmas
A Very Merry New Year
Waking Up To Christmas
What A Day Before Christmas
Wiggles, The: The Sound Of Christmas
Wrapped Up in Christmas
Holiday Specials
America’s Parade: 100 Years of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
An All Day Holiday: Holidays in My House
Caillou: Caillou’s Perfect Christmas
Chucky Yule Log
Chrisley Knows Thanksgiving
Gavin & Stacey Christmas Special
The Housewives of the North Pole
Kelly Clarkson Presents When Christmas Comes Around
Mariah Carey’s Merriest Christmas
Michael Bublé’s Christmas in the City
Miracle on Ice: 40th Anniversary
NBC’s 94th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center
NBC100: The Live Celebration
Tim Janis’ All is Bright
Watch What Happens Live: Andy’s New Years Party
Holiday Episodes
30 Rock
“Ludachristmas” – Season 2, Episode 9
“Christmas Special” – Season 3, Episode 6
“Secret Santa” – Season 4, Episode 8
“Christmas Attack Zone” – Season 5, Episode 10
“My Whole Life Is Thunder” – Season 7, Episode 8
Brooklyn 99
“Christmas” – Season 1, Episode 11
“The Pontiac Bandit Returns” – Season 2, Episode 10
“Yippie Kayak” – Season 3, Episode 10
“Captain Latvia” – Season 4, Episode 10
Community
“Comparative Religion” – Season 1, Episode 12
“Abed’s Uncontrollable Christmas” – “Abed’s Uncontrollable Christmas”
“Regional Holiday Music” – Season 3, Episode 10
“Intro to Knots” – Season 4, Episode 10
Downton Abbey
“Christmas at Downton Abbey” – Season 2, Christmas Special “A Journey to the Highlands” – Season 3, Christmas Special
George Lopez
“Meet the Cuban Parents” – Season 2, Episode 11
“Christmas Punch” – Season 3, Episode 12
“George is Being Elfish and Christ-misses His Family” – Season 5, Episode 11
Happy’s Place
“Ho-Ho-Howey” – Season 1, Episode 7
The King of Queens
“Noel Cowards” – Season 1, Episode 11
“Net Prophets” – Season 2, Episode 12
“Better Camera” – Season 3, Episode 11
“Ovary Action” – Season 4, Episode 12
“Mentalo Case” – Season 5, Episode 11
“Santa Claustrophobia” – Season6, Episode 11
“Silent Mike” – Season 7, Episode 7
“Baker’s Doesn’t” – Season 8, Episode 11
The Middle
“Christmas” – Season 1, Episode 10
“A Simple Christmas” – Season 2, Episode 10
“A Christmas Gift” – Season 3, Episode 11
“Christmas Help” – Season 4, Episode 9
“The Christmas Wall” – Season 6, Episode 9
“Not So Silent Night” – Season 7, Episode 10
“A Very Marry Christmas” – Season 8, Episode 9
“The Christmas Miracle” – Season 9, Episode 10
Modern Family
“Undeck The Halls” – Season 1, Episode 10
“Express Christmas” – Season 3, Episode 10
“The Old Man And The Tree” – Season 5, Episode 10
“White Christmas” – Season 7, Episode 9
“Stuck In A Moment” – Season 10, Episode 10
“The Last Christmas” – Season 11, Episode 9
The Office
“Christmas Party” – Season 2, Episode 10
“A Benihana Christmas Part 1” – Season 3, Episode 10
“A Benihana Christmas Part 2” – Season 3, Episode 11
“Moroccan Christmas” – Season 5, Episode 11
“Secret Santa” – Season 6, Episode 13
“Classy Christmas Part 1” – Season 7, Episode 11
“Classy Christmas Part 2” – Season 7, Episode 12
“Christmas Wishes” – Season 8, Episode 10
“Dwight Christmas” – Season 9, Episode 9
New Girl
“The 23rd” Season 1, Episode 9
“Santa” Season 2, Episode 11
“LAXmas” Season 4, Episode 11
“Christmas Eve Eve” Season 6, Episode 10
Parks and Recreation
“Christmas Scandal” – Season 2, Episode 12
“Citizen Knope” – Season 4, Episode 10
“Ron and Diane” – Season 5, Episode 9
Roseanne
“Santa Claus” – Season 4, Episode 12
“No Place Like Home for the Holidays” – Season 5, Episode 12
“White Trash Christmas” – Season 6, Episode 12
“Home for the Holidays” – Season 9, Episode 12
Saturday Night Live
Saturday Night Live: Christmas Special (2014)
SNL Presents: A Very Gilly Christmas (2009)
Saturday Night Live: Christmas 2013
Saturday Night Live: A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving (2024)
Supernatural
“A Very Supernatural Christmas” – Season 3, Episode 8
“Last Holiday” – Season 15, Episode 14
Superstore
“Christmas Eve” – Season 1, Episode 10
“Black Friday” (Holiday Shopping Chaos) – Season 2, Episode 9
“Christmas Eve Eve” – Season 3, Episode 7
That 70’s Show
“The Best Christmas Ever” – Season 1, Episode 12
“Christmas” – Season 6, Episode 11
What are you most excited for with Peacock’s holiday streaming lineup? Let us know in the comments!