With Thanksgiving just a week away, we’ve officially entered the holiday season — aka the most wonderful time of the year. It’s a time of celebration, of merriment, of friends, family, and all things cozy and bright and, of course, it is also a perfect time to stay home with some low-key plans and stream some movies and television shows for the holidays, too. For that, Peacock has you covered with their freshly released holiday streaming lineup.

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This holiday season, Peacock is stacked with some great entertainment options. The biggest festivities kick off with the 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 26th, but there’s so much more than just that. Even before the parade, there are movies and other programming to stream and as we get into December, there are lots of movies to cover just about every kind of holiday entertainment you can imagine. There’s an absolute wealth of holiday cheer to be had — check out the full lineup for yourself below.

New In November

November 13

Alpha & Omega 2: A Howl-iday Adventure

November 20

Unbearable Christmas*

November 26

A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving (2024)

November 27

Christmas At Fields Ranch

New In December

December 1

Adam Sandler’s Eight Crazy Nights*

All Is Bright

Arthur Christmas*

Black Christmas (2006)

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason

Bridget Jones’s Baby

Bridget Jones’s Diary

Call Me Claus

Charlie’s Christmas Wish

Christmas in the Hood

The Ex of Christmas Past

Holiday House Divided

Home Again for Christmas

Last Holiday

Mama Mae’s Christmas

The Perfect Holiday*

Prancer

This Christmas*

Unexpected Christmas

December 2

94th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center (NBC Simulstream)

December 3

Christmas With Snoop

December 12

A Saturday Night Live Christmas (2024)

December 13

The Case of the Christmas Diamond

The Christmas Gift

Christmas Lover’s Anonymous

Christmas on the Farm

A Christmas Proposal (2008)

Christmas with Felicity

Dognapped: Hound for the Holidays

The Flight Before Christmas

Get Santa

The Holiday Exchange

How the Gringo Stole Christmas

It’s Christmas, Carol!

Letters at Christmas

My One Christmas Wish

Once Upon a Time at Christmas

Our Dream Christmas

A Princess for Christmas

Tis The Season For Streaming

12 Dares of Christmas

A Bad Moms Christmas

Aliens First Christmas

Almost Christmas

Alone For Christmas

Alpha & Omega: A Howl-Iday Adventure

The Art of Christmas

The Best Man Holiday

Better Watch Out

The Bible Collection: Genesis

The Bible Collection: Jeremiah

The Bible Collection: Jesus

The Bible Collection: Paul The Apostle

The Bible Collection: Solomon

Black Christmas (1974)

Blippi’s Snowflake Scavenger Hunt

A Cherry Pie Christmas

Christian Mingle

A Christmas Arrangement

Christmas Casanova

The Christmas Bookshop

The Christmas Campaign

The Christmas Checklist

Christmas for the Soul

A Christmas Frequency

Christmas in Mistletoe

Christmas in Nashville

Christmas in the Ballroom

Christmas In The Rockies

A Christmas In Vermont

Christmas Keepsake

The Christmas Listing

A Christmas Murder Mystery

A Christmas Miracle (2023)

Christmas On My Block

Christmas on Repeat

Christmas on the Menu

Christmas on the Ranch

A Christmas Post

A Christmas Princess

A Christmas Proposal (2021)

The Christmas Recipe Files

A Christmas to Remember (2026)

The Christmas Rewrite

The Christmas Spirit (2022)

A Christmas To Remember (2026)

Christmas Together

Christmas Twister

The Christmas Venue

A Christmas Village

A Christmas Vintage

A Christmas Wedding Date

Christmas With Da Fam

Christmas With The Carters

Coming Home For Christmas (2020)

A Country Music Christmas

Coupled Up For Christmas

Designing Christmas with You

The Dog Who Saved Christmas

Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch

Ebony’s Christmas Carol

Family Thanksgiving

For The Love Of Christmas

For The Love Of Christmas 2: A Heart For The Holidays

Genie (Peacock Original)*

Giving Thanks

Glistening In The Snow

Harry Potter And The Chamber Of Secrets

Harry Potter And The Half-Blood Prince

Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows Part 1

Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows Part 2

Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire

Harry Potter And The Order Of The Phoenix

Harry Potter And The Prisoner Of Azkaban

Harry Potter And The Sorcerer’s Stone

A Holiday For Harmony

The Holiday List

Holiday Road Trip

A Holiday To Remember

How The Grinch Stole Christmas! (Animated Special)

A Husband For Christmas

Ira Finkelstein’s Christmas

It’s a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie

It’s a Wonderful Life

Jack Frost (2022)

Jingle All the Way (1996)

Just A Measure of Faith

Krampus

Krampus: The Return

Last Chance For Christmas

The Legend Of Frosty The Snowman

Let Go And Let God

The Life Of Jesus

Lonestar Christmas

A Lot Like Christmas

Love Actually

A Merry Christmas Miracle (2014)

Merry Little Baby

Missing You This Christmas

Mixed Christmas

Mother Krampus

My Christmas Prince

Naughty Or Nice (2024)

O Christmas Tree

Our Christmas Wedding

A Perfect Christmas List

A Perfect Christmas Pairing

A Prince For Christmas

Rain For Christmas

Reindeer Games

Reporting for Christmas

Rise Of The Guardians

A Royal Christmas Ball

A Royal Christmas Ballet

A Royal Christmas Hope

A Royal Christmas Manor

A Royal Christmas Tail

Royally Wrapped For Christmas

A Scottish Christmas Secret

See You Next Christmas

Sharing Christmas

A Southern Christmas

A Snow White Christmas

The Spirit of Christmas Station

The Star

Sweet Navidad

Too Close for Christmas

Thanksgiving Roast

Thanksgiving Roast 2

Thanksgiving With The Carters

Tinsel Town

A True Christmas

A Very Charming Christmas Town

A Very English Christmas

A Very Married Christmas

A Very Merry New Year

Waking Up To Christmas

What A Day Before Christmas

Wiggles, The: The Sound Of Christmas

Wrapped Up in Christmas

Holiday Specials

America’s Parade: 100 Years of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

An All Day Holiday: Holidays in My House

Caillou: Caillou’s Perfect Christmas

Chucky Yule Log

Chrisley Knows Thanksgiving

Gavin & Stacey Christmas Special

The Housewives of the North Pole

Kelly Clarkson Presents When Christmas Comes Around

Mariah Carey’s Merriest Christmas

Michael Bublé’s Christmas in the City

Miracle on Ice: 40th Anniversary

NBC’s 94th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center

NBC100: The Live Celebration

Tim Janis’ All is Bright

Watch What Happens Live: Andy’s New Years Party

Holiday Episodes

30 Rock

“Ludachristmas” – Season 2, Episode 9

“Christmas Special” – Season 3, Episode 6

“Secret Santa” – Season 4, Episode 8

“Christmas Attack Zone” – Season 5, Episode 10

“My Whole Life Is Thunder” – Season 7, Episode 8

Brooklyn 99

“Christmas” – Season 1, Episode 11

“The Pontiac Bandit Returns” – Season 2, Episode 10

“Yippie Kayak” – Season 3, Episode 10

“Captain Latvia” – Season 4, Episode 10

Community

“Comparative Religion” – Season 1, Episode 12

“Abed’s Uncontrollable Christmas” – “Abed’s Uncontrollable Christmas”

“Regional Holiday Music” – Season 3, Episode 10

“Intro to Knots” – Season 4, Episode 10

Downton Abbey

“Christmas at Downton Abbey” – Season 2, Christmas Special “A Journey to the Highlands” – Season 3, Christmas Special

George Lopez

“Meet the Cuban Parents” – Season 2, Episode 11

“Christmas Punch” – Season 3, Episode 12

“George is Being Elfish and Christ-misses His Family” – Season 5, Episode 11

Happy’s Place

“Ho-Ho-Howey” – Season 1, Episode 7

The King of Queens

“Noel Cowards” – Season 1, Episode 11

“Net Prophets” – Season 2, Episode 12

“Better Camera” – Season 3, Episode 11

“Ovary Action” – Season 4, Episode 12

“Mentalo Case” – Season 5, Episode 11

“Santa Claustrophobia” – Season6, Episode 11

“Silent Mike” – Season 7, Episode 7

“Baker’s Doesn’t” – Season 8, Episode 11

The Middle

“Christmas” – Season 1, Episode 10

“A Simple Christmas” – Season 2, Episode 10

“A Christmas Gift” – Season 3, Episode 11

“Christmas Help” – Season 4, Episode 9

“The Christmas Wall” – Season 6, Episode 9

“Not So Silent Night” – Season 7, Episode 10

“A Very Marry Christmas” – Season 8, Episode 9

“The Christmas Miracle” – Season 9, Episode 10

Modern Family

“Undeck The Halls” – Season 1, Episode 10

“Express Christmas” – Season 3, Episode 10

“The Old Man And The Tree” – Season 5, Episode 10

“White Christmas” – Season 7, Episode 9

“Stuck In A Moment” – Season 10, Episode 10

“The Last Christmas” – Season 11, Episode 9

The Office

“Christmas Party” – Season 2, Episode 10

“A Benihana Christmas Part 1” – Season 3, Episode 10

“A Benihana Christmas Part 2” – Season 3, Episode 11

“Moroccan Christmas” – Season 5, Episode 11

“Secret Santa” – Season 6, Episode 13

“Classy Christmas Part 1” – Season 7, Episode 11

“Classy Christmas Part 2” – Season 7, Episode 12

“Christmas Wishes” – Season 8, Episode 10

“Dwight Christmas” – Season 9, Episode 9

New Girl

“The 23rd” Season 1, Episode 9

“Santa” Season 2, Episode 11

“LAXmas” Season 4, Episode 11

“Christmas Eve Eve” Season 6, Episode 10

Parks and Recreation

“Christmas Scandal” – Season 2, Episode 12

“Citizen Knope” – Season 4, Episode 10

“Ron and Diane” – Season 5, Episode 9

Roseanne

“Santa Claus” – Season 4, Episode 12

“No Place Like Home for the Holidays” – Season 5, Episode 12

“White Trash Christmas” – Season 6, Episode 12

“Home for the Holidays” – Season 9, Episode 12

Saturday Night Live

Saturday Night Live: Christmas Special (2014)

SNL Presents: A Very Gilly Christmas (2009)

Saturday Night Live: Christmas 2013

Saturday Night Live: A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving (2024)

Supernatural

“A Very Supernatural Christmas” – Season 3, Episode 8

“Last Holiday” – Season 15, Episode 14

Superstore

“Christmas Eve” – Season 1, Episode 10

“Black Friday” (Holiday Shopping Chaos) – Season 2, Episode 9

“Christmas Eve Eve” – Season 3, Episode 7

That 70’s Show

“The Best Christmas Ever” – Season 1, Episode 12

“Christmas” – Season 6, Episode 11

What are you most excited for with Peacock’s holiday streaming lineup? Let us know in the comments!