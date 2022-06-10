Jurassic Park Stars Remember Richard Attenborough

✖

Earlier today, Jurassic World: Dominion director Colin Trevorrow took to Twitter to announce that production for the movie is back on track after it was halted once again after a member of the crew tested positive for coronavirus. In Trevorrow's post, he included a photo of the returning original Jurassic Park stars Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum. The image featured them in front of the Richard Attenborough Stage. Attenborough, of course, played John Hammond in Jurassic Park. Both Dern and Neill has since reshared the photo and paid tribute to Attenborough, who passed away in 2014.

"Today, here we are, thinking about our old pal and colleague, dear old Dickie Attenborough, on the actual #RichardAttenboroughStage at #PinewoodStudios. Completely appropriately, we face our greatest dinosaur terror yet today, on a great soundstage named for the great man himself. But in the capable hands of @colintrevorrow, @lauradern @jeffgoldblum @prattprattpratt @brycedallashoward #DeWandaWise and #izzySermon- we should make it okay. As Dickie would say 'Darling , I lived through the Blitz,'" Neill wrote. "We miss you beloved Sir Richard. Filming on your stage today," Dern added. You can view her post below:

Recently, Trevorrow teased what fans can expect from the original trio in the upcoming movie.

"This is the movie that I've been waiting to make from the beginning," Trevorrow told reporters. "It's the one that we have spent the past two movies building to. It really was part of a larger story and part of the design. And I think people may be underestimating the size and importance of Laura Dern and Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum's characters in this movie. It is very much an ensemble, and that [includes] the ability to take these beloved characters from almost 30 years now, and understand how they interact with each other in the context of a world that we've really never seen before, and have not been able to witness until now. It's very exciting for me. I'm having the time of my life."

Dominion will also see the return of Chris Pratt as Owen Grady, Bryce Dallas Howard as Claire Dearing, Jake Johnson as Lowery Cruthers, Omar Sy as Barry Sembène, Daniella Pineda as Zia Rodriguez, Justice Smith as Franklin Webb, Isabella Sermon as Maisie Lockwood, BD Wong as Dr. Henry Wu, and Campbell Scott as Dr. Lewis Dodgson. Dichen Lachman, Scott Haze, Mamoudou Athie, and DeWanda Wise have also been cast in currently-unknown roles.

For now, Jurassic World: Dominion is set to be released in theaters on June 10, 2022.