Colin Trevorrow Teases More ‘Jurassic Park’ Characters Returning for ‘Jurassic World 3’

Jurassic World saw the return of B.D. Wong to the saga after debuting as a scientist in Jurassic Park. Wong reprised his role in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, which also saw a guest appearance from Jeff Goldblum, who starred in the franchise’s first two films. Producer Colin Trevorrow recently teased that, for Jurassic World 3, we could possibly expect to see other icons of the series make their returns.

“We felt like this was [Ian] Malcolm’s return… this was his… let him have his moment,” Trevorrow shared with MTV’s Seen It, Spill It. “I feel that way about everyone, especially Laura [Dern]… she never got to have her own movie. That identified as being something that’s important. We just wanted to put the spotlight on [Goldblum].”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The first sequel to the original Film, The Lost World, featured returns by Goldblum and Richard Attenborough as John Hammond, as well as Joseph Mazzello and Ariana Richards as Hammond’s grandchildren. Jurassic Park III focused on Sam Neill‘s Alan Grant being roped into an expedition to a dinosaur-covered island, which also featured a brief appearance by Dern.

With Jurassic World, director Trevorrow honored the tone and spirit of the original film while also delivering audiences a soft reboot of the franchise, introducing all-new characters and settings. Both Jurassic World films have focused primarily on these new characters, yet he’s not ruling out a return appearance from a character like Dern’s Dr. Sattler.

When the host of the interview shared how disappointed he’d be to not see Dern get the spotlight again, Trevorrow replied, “I totally agree with that. I would feel robbed too.”

With Fallen Kingdom, Goldblum essentially had a glorified cameo, especially given his prominence in earlier films. Were Dern to appear in a similar diminutive capacity in Jurassic World 3, it might not entirely satiate fans who were curious about the character’s story.

In 2017, Dern debuted in Twin Peaks: The Return, Big Little Lies, and The Last Jedi, all of which were considered triumphs, thanks in large part to the actress’ contributions. Given her talent and passionate fanbase, hopefully, if the actress does appear in the next installment, it would be in a significant capacity.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is in theaters now. Jurassic World 3 is slated to hit theaters on June 11, 2021.

Would you like to see Dern or Neill return to the franchise? Let us know in the comments below!

[H/T Twitter, MTV]