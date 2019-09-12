Jurassic World Director Reveals Plot Details About Mysterious Short Film

Many fans were shocked to learn that the Jurassic World saga is getting a brand new addition in the form of a short film set to premiere this weekend, directed by filmmaker Colin Trevorrow himself. Jurassic World: Battle at Big Rock will debut on FX Network this weekend after a screening of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, but fans had many questions about the exact nature of the movie. Now Trevorrow is opening up about his mysterious new movie and how it ties into the upcoming Jurassic World 3.

In a recent interview, Trevorrow revealed that Battle at Big Rock will reveal the first look at the world after dinosaurs leave Isla Nublar.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Battle At Big Rock is a short film that takes place one year after the events of Fallen Kingdom,” Trevorrow told Collider. “It’s about a family on a camping trip to Big Rock National Park, about 20 miles from where the last film ended. There have been a few sightings, but this is the first major confrontation between dinosaurs and humans.”

Battle at Big Rock is not a deleted scene nor is it a simple low-budget film; it’s a full-blown addition to the Jurassic Park franchise in a smaller package. And now we’ll have our first taste of what fans can expect when Jurassic World 3 premieres in a couple years.

“The world is bigger than just the characters we’ve been following in the films,” Trevorrow explained. “We’ve finally taken the story off Isla Nublar, we wanted to show a glimpse of that new reality. If this really happened, you’d see a series of random disconnected incidents that would create a pattern of chaos. I wanted to see one of those incidents.”

Trevorrow explained that the film was carefully planned, from the cast and crew working on it to everyone keeping it a secret, and we’re now just days away from getting to see it for ourselves.

“It’s 8 minutes. It was supposed to be shorter,” Trevorrow said. “I know 8 minutes is an eternity on the internet, but I hope people will set some time aside and put on a good pair of headphones.”

This will kick off the next phase in the Jurassic World franchise, with the next sequel premiering theaters on June 11, 2021.

Jurassic World: Battle at Big Rock will air on FX Network on Sunday, September 15th.