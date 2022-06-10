Jurassic World Dominion Digital Release Date Revealed

Fans won't be able to stream Jurassic World Dominion on Peacock until later this year, but Universal Pictures Home Entertainment has announced when the epic conclusion to the Jurassic era will be available to watch at home on digital and on-demand. After 65 million years, dinosaurs again roam the Earth — and it could mean humankind's extinction. As humans and dinosaurs struggle to co-exist, Dominion unites two generations when Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) and Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) join forces with the original Jurassic Park trio of Dr. Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), Dr. Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum), and Dr. Alan Grant (Sam Neill).

Jurassic World Dominion is available to own when it arrives on Digital and for 48-hour rental On Demand on Friday, July 15. The Jurassic World Dominion Digital HD version is available for pre-order and is priced at $29.99 on digital retailers.

While the new movie isn't expected to arrive on Peacock Premium until four months after theaters — putting the Jurassic World Dominion streaming date in October — the 43-minute documentary special "Jurassic Park to Jurassic World: The Greatest Moments" is now available to stream on Peacock.

Coming soon is the Jurassic World Dominion: Extended Edition — a director's cut featuring an additional 14 minutes of footage not shown in theaters — and the Jurassic World: Ultimate Collection, a six-movie 4K and Blu-ray box set collecting the entire Jurassic era for the first time. Universal Pictures Home Entertainment has not announced a release date for Jurassic World Dominion on 4K and Blu-ray disc.

Other options available for pre-order include the Best Buy exclusive collectible steelbook and the Jurassic World: Ultimate Collection Gift Set, a limited edition gift set packaging all six movies with a collectible figurine of Blue and Beta as they appear in Jurassic World Dominion.

Reads the official synopsis: "Dominion takes place four years after Isla Nublar has been destroyed. Dinosaurs now live—and hunt—alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history's most fearsome creatures. Jurassic World Dominion, from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, propels the more than $5 billion franchise into daring, uncharted territory, featuring never-seen dinosaurs, breakneck action and astonishing new visual effects."

