Jurassic World Dominion Website Has Incredible Jurassic Park Dennis Nedry Easter Egg

Jurassic World Dominon's official website has an incredible Jurassic Park Easter egg reference to Dennis Nedry, the rogue programmer that caused the chaos on Isla Nublar when he shut off Jurassic Park's safety measures to cover his own corporate espionage. Nedry's taunting farewell message to fellow programmer Arnold (Samuel L. Jackson) and Jurassic Park creator John Hammond (Richard Attenborough) has become one of the more iconic parts of Jurassic Park – and as Jurassic World Dominion brings the saga full-circle, Nedry gets to be a part of the finale as well!

Head over to the Jurassic World Dominon Dino Tracker Website. The main site lets you play a fun interactive game tracking dinosaurs in the wild across Earth (the starting point of Dominion's story premise). However, if you inspect the HTML coding used on the site, you get this nice little surprise:

"Ah, ah, ah, you didn't say the magic word," is the message that Nedry left as a middle-finger booby-trap for poor Arnold after the chain-smoking programmer attempted to circumvent Nedry's hack. The computer graphics used in Nedry's taunting .gif are ancient by today's standards, but this HTML Easter egg on the Jurassic World Dominion page is a great way to honor it in proper fashion.

While comedian and actor Wayne Knight (Seinfeld) is still around and working in the industry, Nedry is unfortunately not one of the Jurassic Park characters that can join Alan Grant (Sam Neill), Ellie Sattier (Laura Dern), and Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) in returning for Jurassic World Dominion. (Nearly 30-year-old SPOILER) Nedry never made it off Isla Nublar in Jurassic Park – he was brutally killed (and presumably devoured) inside a fashionable Jeep Wrangler by a venom-spitting Dilophosaurus. So again, the Easter egg above is a nice nod to the character and the enduring popularity of that scene from the first film.

Four years after the destruction of Isla Nublar, dinosaurs now live--and hunt--alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history's most fearsome creatures in a new Era.

Dominion once again stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. It features new cast members DeWanda Wise (She's Gotta Have It), Emmy nominee Mamoudou Athie (Archive 81), Dichen Lachman (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Scott Haze (Minari), and Campbell Scott (The Amazing Spider-Man 2). The film's returning cast includes BD Wong as Dr. Henry Wu, Justice Smith as Franklin Webb, Daniella Pineda as Dr. Zia Rodriguez, and Omar Sy as Barry Sembenè.

Jurassic World Dominion is directed by Colin Trevorrow and lands in theaters on June 10th.