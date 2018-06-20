‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ Opening Weekend Box Office Projected at up to $150 Million

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is set to make a dinosaur-sized impact on the box office when it debuts this weekend.

Early projections suggest that Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom will earn between $135 million and $150 million at the domestic box office when it opens this weekend in 4,450 theaters.

While Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom‘s opening weekend projections are impressive, they are still lower than what the first Jurassic World managed in 2015. That film opened to $208.8 million, which set a new record at the time. That record has since been surpassed by Avengers: Infinity War, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and Star Wars: The Last Jedi, but remains the fourth-biggest opening weekend ever.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom has already been released early overseas to accommodate the World Cup. It has made $420 million internationally, including a huge $155 million in China.

Globally, with the domestic market finally opening up, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is expected to cross $600 million worldwide over the weekend.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom takes place three years after the events of the first Jurassic World movie, which saw the popular dinosaur theme park left in ruins. Owen Grady and Claire Dearing make a return trip to the island of Isla Nublar to try to rescue the dinosaurs that are still stranded there before a volcano erupts. Their rescue mission puts them face to face with new breeds of dinosaur and also brings a world-threatening conspiracy to life.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is directed by JA Bayona from a script by Derek Connolly and Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow. The film stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, B. D. Wong, Jeff Goldblum, Rafe Spall, Justice Smith, Daniella Pineda, James Cromwell, Toby Jones, Ted Levine, Isabella Sermon, and Geraldine Chaplin.

Pratt actually had the plot of the film spoiled for him by Avengers: Infinity War co-star Tom Holland.

“The first I heard about the plot was from Tom Holland, weirdly. I think I was shooting the sequel for Guardians of the Galaxy, maybe, and Tom was doing Spider-Man on the same lot,” Pratt shared with Entertainment Weekly. “Tom, of course, knows [Fallen Kingdom director] J.A. Bayona because of the film The Impossible. Tom was the young guy in that movie…and he’s so grown up now.”

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom opens in theaters on June 22nd.