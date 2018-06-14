‘Avengers’ Spoiler-King Tom Holland Spoiled ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ For Chris Pratt

Avengers: Infinity War star Tom Holland has earned a reputation for both intentionally and accidentally revealing details about projects that are meant to be secret, which even extends outside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to his Infinity War co-star Chris Pratt, the Spider-Man actor even managed to spoil the details of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom before Pratt had even read the script.

“The first I heard about the plot was from Tom Holland, weirdly. I think I was shooting the sequel for Guardians of the Galaxy, maybe, and Tom was doing Spider-Man on the same lot,” Pratt shared with Entertainment Weekly. “Tom, of course, knows [Fallen Kingdom director] J.A. Bayona because of the film The Impossible. Tom was the young guy in that movie…and he’s so grown up now.”

Before the production process had officially begun on the Jurassic World sequel, Bayona had shared some of his ideas for the film with Holland. Despite thinking Holland was merely teasing him, Pratt ultimately learned just how accurate those details really were.

“He said, ‘Hey mate, I just talked to J.A., mate, he told me the whole plot of the story,’ and I was like, ‘What?’ He said, ‘Yeah, there’s like a volcano,’ and I said, ‘You’re messing with me,’” Pratt joked. “He’s like, ‘No, mate, he told me the whole thing.’ So he told me the whole story, so I heard it right from Tom Holland first. And then, when I read the script, I was like, he wasn’t messing with me. It was all real.”

From inadvertently confirming a Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel to revealing the first teaser poster for Avengers: Infinity War, Holland had a string of spoiling things for fans. The Infinity War filmmakers were quite aware of these tendencies, admitting that he was the member of the cast they trusted the least.

“We can’t trust anybody – least of all Tom Holland! – with the truth,” co-director Joe Russo shared with Games Radar. “It’s a burden to bear for them. It’s probably easier to have read a fake script and a fake ending because they don’t have the pressure of knowing what happens in the movie and then they have to hide it.”

Fans can see the secrets of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom when it lands in theaters on June 22nd.

