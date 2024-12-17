Karate Kid: Legends Trailer Sends Jackie Chan Looking for Ralph Macchio’s Help

A new generation of Karate Kid begins in the first trailer for Karate Kid: Legends. The movie brings together Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio for the first time, with the duo joined by newcomer Ben Wang. As the trailer opens, we see Han (Jackie Chan) in search of Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), and they reference Mr. Miyagi as he’s shown in a picture hanging on the wall. Ben Wang plays Li Fong, who will learn from both Mr. Han and Daniel as he competes in a martial arts tournament while also fighting in the streets.

“Our traditions are rooted in history,” Mr. Han says as the Karate Kid: Legends trailer opens. We see Han serving as the sensei at a school while students train around him. “Kung fu. Karate. The tree grows strong.” Trees and branches are a fundamental theme in the new Karate Kid movie as the two branches (Macchio’s Karate Kid movies and Chan’s The Karate Kid reboot from 2010) are all part of the same tree. As we learned from the first look at Karate Kid: Legends, Mr. Han turns to Daniel LaRusso to help in Li’s training.

One of the more poignant moments in the trailer is when Mr. Han tells Daniel that Li means to him, what Daniel meant to Sensei Miyagi. It helps to bridge the gap between the two branches of the same tree, and adds more weight and urgency to all of the events in Karate Kid: Legends. We also get the phrase, “When families unite, a new legacy begins.”

Karate Kid spinoff Cobra Kai ending on Netflix

Of course, Daniel LaRusso has kept himself busy in Netflix’s Cobra Kai, a spinoff of the Karate Kid franchise. The sixth and final season of Cobra Kai is currently streaming on Netflix, with the streamer splitting it into multiple parts. Part 1 debuted earlier in the year, and Part 2 launched in November, leaving one more part to go before Cobra Kai comes to a close.

“Reacquanting the world with The Karate Kid universe has been our humble honor,” Cobra Kai executive producers Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg said in a statement announcing the series concluding. “Making Cobra Kai has allowed us to join the same hallowed dojo once inhabited by the great Robert Mark Kamen, John Avildsen, Jerry Weintraub, and all the amazing original cast memebrs. It has also enabled us to play sensei, expanding the original storylines and birthing new generations of underdogs. We’ve never once taken this opportunity for granted.”

“Our day one goal with Cobra Kai has always been to end it on our terms, leaving the Valley in the time and place we’ve always imagined. So it is with immense pride and thankfulness that were are able to announce that achievement,” the statement continued.

Directed by Jonathan Entwistle (The End of the F***ing World, I’m Not Okay with This) with a script by Rob Lieber (Peter Rabbit, Alexander and the Terrible), Karate Kid: Legends stars Jackie Chan, Ben Wang, and Ralph Macchio. The movie opens in theaters on May 30, 2025.