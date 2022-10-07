Keanu Reeves Says It Would Be Great to Be Part of MCU, Wants to Be Ghost Rider

While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live last nigh tin support of his comic BRZRKR, Hollywood A-lister Keanu Reeves reiterated his oft-expressed desire to play Ghost Rider in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The part is one that's in high demand, with both The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus and Blade Runner 2049's Ryan Gosling expressing interest in the role, and Marvel chief Kevin Feige even saying that he thought Gosling was an interesting choice for it. And, of course, there's the fact that in the MCU, Robbie Reyes, a later generation of Ghost Rider, has already appeared in Marvel's Agents of SHIELD, played by Gabriel Luna.

Of course, how canonical Agents of SHIELD is, is anybody's guess. While it was the first introduction of the Darkhold to the MCU, the one that eventually played a key role in WandaVision and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness didn't look like the same book. Either way, Reeves talked with Kimmel about being a comic book fans as a kid, and said that his younger self would have loved a shot at the flaming skull. And fans have been agreeing with him for quite a while now.

"Ten-year-old me would want to — I think he'd probably want to be Ghost Rider," Reeves admitted. He went on to admit that he has talked with Kevin Feige quite a bit, and said of the MCU, "It's really cool. I think the way that the Marvel films have developed and what they are is really spectacular, and it would be great to be a part of that."

You can see Reeves's interview below.

In terms of supernatural superheroes, Reeves has some experience; in 2005, he starred as John Constantine in the Warner Bros. film Constantine, based on the DC character of the same name. A sequel to that film was recently announced.

There are three Ghost Riders, only one of whom (Robbie) has appeared in Marvel's live-action cinematic universe yet...although the original (Johnny Blaze) was the subject of a pair of non-MCU films in 2007 and 2011, both of which starred Nicolas Cage. At this point, Marvel has the rights back to the character, hence his Agents of SHIELD appearance. And while they might want to wait until Avengers: Secret Wars and bring in the Nic Cage version of the character as part of what is widely assumed to be a multiversal story, there's also always Danny Ketch, who was the main Ghost Rider in the '90s when the character had a long-running solo book.

What do you think of Keanu Reeves as Ghost Rider? Would you rather see him take on another MCU role instead, or do you think Johnny Blaze is the perfect choice? Sound off in the comments or hit up @russburlingame on Twitter to talk about all things "whoa."