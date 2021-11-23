Ghost Rider Trends After Keanu Reeves Expresses MCU Desires

Sooner or later, it seems Keanu Reeves intends on joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There was once a time Marvel boss Kevin Feige said they consider the actor for nearly every project they develop, and the actor himself recently expressed a desire to appear in the ever-growing franchise. Reeves went the length to say it’d be an honor to join the MCU eventually. As such, fans quickly lept into fancasting mode, and one choice we keep seeing slathered across the internet happens to be Johnny Blaze’s Ghost Rider.

As such, the beloved Marvel Horror character quickly began a trending topic on Twitter.

“It would be an honor. There’s some really amazing directors and visionaries, and they’re doing something that no one’s really ever done,” Reeves said during a recent chat with Esquire. “It’s special in that sense, in terms of the scale, the ambition, the production. So it would be cool to be a part of that.”

Ghost Rider (2007) is now streaming on HBO Max. For even more Ghost Rider goodies, you can check out Hellfire and Brimstone: A Celebration of Marvel’s Ghost Rider here!