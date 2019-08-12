All Keanu Reeves Social Media Accounts Are Fake According to Bill & Ted 3 Co-Star Alex Winter

In this day and age, with the progression of technology and social media over the last few years, it’s easier than it should be for anyone to pretend to be someone they’re not. This is especially relevant in celebrity culture, with folks making fake accounts and numbers claiming to be a famous actor or personality, fooling people into giving them attention and shares. Such is the case with beloved actor Keanu Reeves, as imposters have popped up all around social media hoping to cash in on the craze surrounding him. Fortunately, thanks to Bill & Ted co-star Alex Winter, you never have to worry whether or not you’re seeing the “real Keanu” on Twitter.

Winter took to the social media site on Monday morning to address the Keanu imposter, confirming that none of these fakes will ever actually be Reeves. Why? Well, according to his longtime friend and on-screen cohort, Reeves doesn’t have a single social media account.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Hi, I appreciate that the imposter Keanu thing is stressing some people out, but all anyone needs to understand is that he has zero social media accounts,” wrote Winter. “They’re all fake. Thanks.”

Hi, I appreciate that the imposter Keanu thing is stressing some people out, but all anyone needs to understand is that he has zero social media accounts. They’re all fake. Thanks. — Alex Winter (@Winter) August 12, 2019

So if you see Keanu Reeves talking up folks on Twitter, or posting pictures to Facebook, you can immediately write that account off as a fake. The real Keanu Reeves is staying far away from all of it.

Currently, Reeves and Winter are filming the long-awaited third installment in the Bill & Ted franchise, Bill & Ted Face the Music. You can check out the official synopsis for the film below!

“Following 1989’s Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure and 1991’s Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey, the stakes are higher than ever for William Bill S. Preston Esq. (Winter) and Theodore Ted Logan (Reeves). Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle-aged best friends set out on a new adventure, when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it and bring harmony to the universe. Along the way, they will be helped by their families, old friends and a few music legends.”

Galaxy Quest and Fun With Dick and Jane director Dean Parisot will helm Face the Music, with a script from original Bill & Ted writers Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon. Scott Kroopf will produce alongside Alex Lebovici and Steve Ponce. Steven Soderbergh, John Ryan Jr., Scott Fisher, and John Santilli will act as executive producer.

Bill & Ted Face the Music hits theaters on August 21, 2020.