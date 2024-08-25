Kevin Costner Has a Promising Update on Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter 3

Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1 was released in theaters in June, and the film was set to be the first of four parts directed by Kevin Costner, who is also starring in the project. Unfortunately for the Oscar-winner, Chapter 1 had a rough run at the box office with an upsetting grand total of $34 million. The film’s underperformance caused Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 2 to lose its release date. Meanwhile, Chapter 3 went into production in June. The first film also received mixed reviews and is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 49% critics score and 70% audience score. Despite these hurdles, Costner is determined to get these films out there, and he recently gave an update about Chapter 3.

“I love the journey of this thing,” Costner told TODAY. “It’s been the hardest thing I’ve ever done, but I love this movie. I love the second one – and the third one’s even harder than the first two, and the fourth one completes the story. I made a promise to myself, I’m trying desperately to keep it, and to bring it to people, these kind of giant stories, and I hope that people fall in love with these characters.”

“A lot of times, the things that you want to make don’t immediately resonate with anyone else,” he continued. “It’s only after you’re done that people begin to understand what it was, and almost, they take ownership themselves, of ‘I love this movie. I love these characters. I didn’t know where this story was going. It’s nice in life to be surprised. The plan is, I’ve already shot a little bit of the third. And to perhaps shoot them back to back next spring.”

What Is Horizon: An American Saga About?

Kevin Costner in Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1.

Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1 and 2 is an epic Western set in the years during the U.S. Civil War. The project is part one of a planned four-part series from the filmmaker, with two movies already filmed and scheduled and then two more in the wings.

Costner stars alongside Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Jena Malone, Owen Crow Shoe, Tatanka Means, Ella Hunt, Tim Guinee, Danny Huston, Colin Cunningham, Scott Haze, Tom Payne, Abbey Lee, Michael Rooker, Will Patton, Georgia MacPhail, Douglas Smith, Luke Wilson, Isabelle Fuhrman, Jamie Campbell Bower, Alejandro Edda, Wasé Winyan Chief, Michael Anganaro, Angus Macfadyen, Jon Beavers, Alex Nibley, Kathleen Quinlan, Etienne Kellici, Amos Jason Charging Cloud, Bodhi Okuma Linton, Gregory Cruz, James Russo, Jeff Fahey, David O’Hara, Chris Conner, Leroy M. Silva, Bernardo Velasco, Tom Everett, Glynn Turman, Giovanni Ribisi and more.

