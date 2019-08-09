Kevin Smith Shares Tommy Chong’s History With Jay and Silent Bob Reboot

Kevin Smith’s upcoming comedy, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, is expected to have a star-studded cameo line-up. The film’s first trailer revealed big names such as Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, and plenty more staples from the “View Askewniverse.” It was also recently announced that Melissa Benoist and Val Kilmer, who are best known for playing Supergirl and Batman, respectively, will be portraying Bluntman and Chronic in the movie. Well, you can’t have Bluntman and Chronic without Alfred the butler, who will be played by stoner icon, Tommy Chong.

“Dave’s not here, man – @heytommychong is! If there had never been stoner comedy flicks starring #cheechandchong, there would never have been stoner comedy flicks starring @jayandsilentbob! So to honor the pioneer who laid the tracks upon which our train runs, I cast #tommychong as Alfred, the Butler to Bluntman and Chronic in #JayAndSilentBobReboot!,” Smith shared.

“Watching Chong burn one in the movie and punctuate each thought with an iconic ‘man’ was beyond surreal for a longtime admirer such as myself. But I did *not* expect the great Canadian behind #chongschoice would also deliver the funniest ad-libbed line in the movie – one that still makes me laugh whenever I watch Reboot. #cheechandchong broke new ground in cinema, and I stole a bit of their shtick for my own flicks. So to give a nod in my ‘Next Movie’ to one of my stoner film forefathers who is ‘Still Smokin’ was like having one of my ‘Nice Dreams’ come true!”

He added, “And that’s a big win in a world where ‘Things Are Tough All Over’. Get your tickets to see #JayAndSilentBob on the #rebootroadshow Tour at the link in my bio! #KevinSmith #tommychong #stonercouples #weedporn #weed #davesnothereman #sabanfilms.”

The follow-up to Kevin Smith‘s 2001 film, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, will see the characters “return to Hollywood to stop a reboot of ‘Bluntman and Chronic’ movie from getting made.”

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot is expected to hit theaters on October 15th.