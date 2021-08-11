The Kissing Booth 3 Release Date Revealed by Netflix

✖

The third film in the popular Kissing Booth series finally has a release date. Ever since The Kissing Booth 2 was released last year, fans of the series have known that Netflix was planning one final film to complete the trilogy, and that the third installment would be arriving in 2021. On Tuesday morning, Netflix unveiled its summer movie slate, complete with a video highlighting some of the biggest titles. In that video, Kissing Booth stars Joey King and Joel Courtney finally announced the official release date for The Kissing Booth 3.

The third installment in the Kissing Booth series will officially arrive on Netflix on August 11th. The stars announced the date in a fun way, with Courtney saying he "ate 11 churros" and King pausing to think on the phrase, repeating "ate 11." Of course, the play on words translates to 8/11, or August 11th.

In The Kissing Booth 3, Elle (King) will have to make a difficult choice. The film takes place before the main characters are set to go off to college, and she will have to decide whether she wants to move across country with her boyfriend Noah (Jacob Elordi) or fulfill her longtime dream of going to college with her best friend Lee (Courtney).

There are plenty of other films coming to Netflix this summer besides The Kissing Booth 3, many of which were featured as part of the streamer's new summer movie preview. You can take a look at the full summer schedule below.

APRIL

Things Heard & Seen — 4/29

The Mitchells vs. The Machines — 4/30

MAY

Monsnter — 5/7

Oxygen (Oxygene) — 5/12

The Woman in the Window — 5/14

Army of the Dead — 5/21

Baggio: The Divine Ponytail (Il Divin Codino) — 5/26

Ghost Lab — 5/26

Blue Miracle — 5/27

JUNE

Carnival — 6/2

Awake — 6/9

Wish Dragon — 6/11

Skater Girl — 6/11

Fatherhood — 6/18

Jagame Thandhiram — 6/18

Good on Paper — 6/23

The Ice Road — 6/25

America: The Motion Picture — 6/30

The House of Flowers (La Casa de Las Flores: La Pelicula)

JULY

Resort to Love — 7/29

The Last Mercenary (Le Dernier Mercenaire) — 7/30

Blood Red Sky

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans

The Last Letter From Your Lover

AUGUST

The Kissing Booth 3 — 8/11

Sweet Girl — 8/20

He's All That — 8/27

Beckett

RELEASE TBD

Fear Street Trilogy — Confirmed to Release this Summer

Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed

The Loud House Movie

Vivo

Are you excited for the arrival of The Kissing Booth 3 this summer? Let us know in the comments!