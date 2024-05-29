Knives Out 3 Enlists Glenn Close Into the Mystery

The third Knives Out movie is rapidly beginning to take shape, with Rian Johnson recently sharing the full title and first details surrounding the upcoming blockbuster. Titled Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, the ensemble cast of the film has been revealed in subsequent days — and now, we know it will include a prolific actress. On Wednesday, report from The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Glenn Close (Fatal Attraction, 101 Dalmatians) is in talks to join the cast of Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery. Details around her role are currently under wraps.

Released in 2019, the first Knives Out was a financial and critical success, leading to two sequels being greenlit by Netflix. Wake Up Dead Man will be the second sequel, following 2022's Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

Who Is in the Cast of Knives Out 3?

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery will be led by franchise star Daniel Craig, who is reprising his role as Detective Benoit Blanc. New cast members for Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery will include Josh O'Connor (Challengers, The Crown), Cailee Spaeny (Civil War, Priscilla), Andrew Scott (Sherlock, Fleabag) and Kerry Washington (Scandal, Little Fires Everywhere).

"I love everything about whodunnits, but one of the things I love most is how malleable the genre is. There's a whole tonal spectrum from Carr to Christie, and getting to explore that range is one of the most exciting things about making Benoit Blanc movies," Johnson shared when announcing the first details around Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery. "We're about to go into production on the 3rd one, and I'm very, very excited to share the title, which gives a little hint of where it's going."

What Is Knives Out 3 About?

Plot details for Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery are currently unknown, outside of the return of Benoit Blanc. As those tied to the film have revealed, the newest chapter in the saga will be "very, very different" from both Knives Out and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

"The first one, [Johnson] had the idea for years in his head, but he only put pen to paper like late January and by end of October we were filming it, which is a super fast," producer Ram Bergman previously told ComicBook. "This movie, he really did not have an idea. He just stopped thinking and we were... From the moment he started really writing it, like, nine months later, a year later, we were filming. So, the good thing, he is very motivated to go do the next one as quickly as possible. But, you know, we'll see how fast he is but this is gonna be a challenge. It's gonna be a bigger challenge. So we'll see how long it's gonna take."