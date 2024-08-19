Wake Up Dead Man: Knives Out 3 Wraps Filming

After two quick months of filming, the third installment in Netflix’s Knives Out franchise has finished principal photography. Saturday, filmmaker Rian Johnson revealed filming on Wake Up Dead Man has wrapped, officially sending the picture into post-production to prepare it for its release date next year. Cameras started rolling on the film June 10th.

“Aaaand that’s a wrap on Wake Up Dead Man. Went so fast! Best crew, incredible cast, this was a really special shoot and I cannot wait to put it together,” Johnson tweeted Saturday afternoon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Aaaand that’s a wrap on Wake Up Dead Man. Went so fast! Best crew, incredible cast, this was a really special shoot and I cannot wait to put it together. pic.twitter.com/N32Z6qOITy — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) August 17, 2024

As with other films in the Knives Out franchise, little is known about the plot of Wake Up Dead Man other than it’s a murder mystery. The film has cast some sizable names to appear alongside Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc, including Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, and Thomas Haden Church amongst others.

“I love everything about whodunnits, but one of the things I love most is how malleable the genre is. There’s a whole tonal spectrum from Carr to Christie, and getting to explore that range is one of the most exciting things about making Benoit Blanc movies,” Johnson shared when announcing the first details around Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery. “We’re about to go into production on the 3rd one, and I’m very, very excited to share the title, which gives a little hint of where it’s going.”

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery will be led by franchise star Daniel Craig, who is reprising his role as Detective Benoit Blanc. New cast members for Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery will include Josh O’Connor (Challengers, The Crown), Cailee Spaeny (Civil War, Priscilla), Andrew Scott (Sherlock, Fleabag), Kerry Washington (Scandal, Little Fires Everywhere), Glenn Close (Dangerous Liaisons, Fatal Attraction), Josh Brolin (No Country for Old Men, Dune), Mila Kunis (Black Swan, Luckiest Girl Alive), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye, The Town), Daryl McCormack (Good Luck to You, Leo Grande; Peaky Blinders) and Thomas Haden Church (Sideways, Spider-Man 3).

The film has yet to set a release date.