Knives Out Director Rian Johnson Is Ready for the Golden Globes

The big night is finally here! Awards Season is officially kicking off tonight on NBC with the 77th Annual Golden Globes. The event is set to be hosted by Ricky Gervais, who accepted the gig for a record fifth time. There are many great nominees tonight, and one person we’re especially excited to see in action is Rian Johnson, the director best known for helming Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Johnson’s latest film, Knives Out, is up for three big awards tonight: Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy (Ana de Armas), and Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy (Daniel Craig). Johnson took to Twitter earlier today to express his excitement for his movie’s big night.

Goin Golden Globin' toniiiiiight — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) January 5, 2020

“Goin Golden Globin’ toniiiiiight,” Johnson wrote.

Many people commented on the post, including Doctor Strange director, Scott Derrickson.

https://t.co/sIqRBY9EBO — N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) January 5, 2020

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World director, Edgar Wright, also chimed in:

It's honestly one of my favourite comedy / musicals of the year x — edgarwright (@edgarwright) January 5, 2020

For the Best Picture – Comedy or Musical award, Knives Out is going up against Taika Waititi’s Jojo Rabbit, Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, the Eddie Murphy led comedy Dolemite is My Name, and Rocketman, the musical biopic about Elton John.

Knives Out stars Daniel Craig (James Bond 25), Chris Evans (Avengers: Endgame), Jamie Lee Curtis (Halloween), Ana de Armas (Bond 25) Toni Collette (Hereditary), Michael Shannon (12 Strong), Lakeith Stanfield (Sorry to Bother You), Don Johnson (Django Unchained), Katherine Langford (13 Reasons Why), Jaeden Martell (IT), Christopher Plummer (The Forger), and Frank Oz (Star Wars: The Last Jedi). Here’s the official synopsis for Knives Out:

“Described as a modern take on the whodunit murder mystery, the film follows a family gathering gone horribly awry when the family’s patriarch (Christopher Plummer) dies and two detectives (Daniel Craig and Lakeith Stanfield) are sent to investigate the scene.”

Which shows, movies, and actors are you rooting for at the Golden Globes this year? Tell us in the comments!

The 77th Annual Golden Globes are airing on Sunday, January 5th, on NBC at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST.