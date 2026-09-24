This Iconic Godzilla Kaiju Has Been Missing for 22 Years, And Seeing Its Only Movie Is About to Get Harder

As any Godzilla fan will tell you, there are a lot of kaiju in the King of the Monsters’ world. Some of them are pretty big names that show up with some regularity. We’re talking King Ghidorah, Mothra, Rodan, and of course, the man-made mechanical kaiju Mechagodzilla. Over the years, these creatures and many more have graced the big screen and are a key part of what makes the Monsterverse so exciting. But while some kaiju are regular fixtures, there are some that are fan favorites that we see much less often. Some appear in small roles with a bit of regularity, while others make a splash and then seem to fade away. That’s the case for one cool kaiju who hasn’t been seen in 22 years and has only had one movie where they truly got to shine — and if you don’t act fast that one movie will become even harder to watch.

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Released in 1975, Terror of Mechagodzilla is the only film in which the kaiju Titanosaurus has a major appearance. In fact, the film is Titanosaurus’ debut. The film is notable as being the 15th film in the overall Godzilla franchise and is a direct sequel to Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla. It’s the last film before the franchise was rebooted with 1984’s The Return of Godzilla and the film still has the distinction of being the least financially successful Godzilla film to date. But it’s still a great movie and a must watch for Titanosaurus fans. You just need to act fast. While the film is currently streaming on HBO Max, it’s set to leave the platform on September 29th.

Titanosaurus’ Only Significant Live Action Appearance is Terror of Mechagodzilla

While Titanosaurus technically appeared in Godzilla: Final Wars in 2004, that appearance is really only a brief, stock footage cameo to show past threats. To really appreciate Titanosaurus, you have to turn to Terror of Mechagodzilla. In the film, the peaceful, aquatic dinosaur is discovered by marine biologist Shinzo Mafune. Mafune isn’t exactly the best guy, as he’s been doing experiments to control sea life and after he discovers Titanosaurus, that extends to the dinosaur. After Mafune tells his colleagues about his success with controlling Titanosaurus, he’s mocked by the scientific community which leads the scientist on a 15-year quest for revenge that ultimately sees the formerly peaceful creature being manipulated into attacking Tokyo alongside Mechagodzilla 2. As you can guess, Godzilla has to get involved and is defeated by the King of the Monsters, making Titanosaurus the last big bad of the Showa era.

Admittedly, Titanosaurus’ villain origin is kind of a said one. This friendly dinosaur didn’t want to be a bad guy; he was manipulated into it! But even for that little bit of kaiju tragedy, Terror of Godzilla is actually a pretty great watch and really highlights what makes Titanosaurus so cool as a kaiju. The creature has a very cool design that includes a unique (and not even remotely dinosaur-accurate) fan-shaped tail that lets the kaiju propel himself under water. He can also use that tail to generate destructive winds which is pretty cool to see in action in the film. Titanosaurus also has crazy powerful jaws, so much so that there is a moment in the film where Titanosaurus lifts Godzilla fully off the ground with just his jaw. And if all of that hasn’t sold you on watching the action adventure that is Terror of Mechagodzilla, then do it for the adorableness of Titanosaurus’ roar. Yes, really.

While there don’t appear to be any plans to bring Titanosaurus back to the big screen anytime soon, now is a great time to get to know the kaiju. Godzilla Minus Zero is headed to theaters in November and it’s pretty clear that the Monsterverse isn’t slowing down anytime soon. That means there’s always hope that everyone’s favorite peaceful dinosaur turned kaiju threat could make his big return. Until then, check out their one and only film before it’s too late.