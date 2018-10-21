Kristen Bell Calls Out Disney’s Snow White for Sending the Wrong Messages

Kristen Bell, star of The Good Place and voice of Frozen‘s Anna, is the latest celebrity mom to speak out against some of the classic Disney stories, and the negative lessons they might be teaching our kids.

During an interview with Parents.com, Bell talked about reading with her daughters before bed, and brought up the subject of Snow White. She notes that there are a couple of iffy threads to the story, and it’s important to make sure kids know how to separate fiction from what they should to in a real life situation.

“Every time we close Snow White I look at my girls and ask, ‘Don’t you think it’s weird that Snow White didn’t ask the old witch why she needed to eat the apple? Or where she got that apple?’ I say, ‘I would never take food from a stranger, would you?’ And my kids are like, ‘No!’ And I’m like, ‘Okay, I’m doing something right.’”

The apple isn’t the only issue Bell has with the Snow White story, as she goes on to question the method of the prince’s kiss.

“Don’t you think that it’s weird that the prince kisses Snow White without her permission?” Bell asks her daughters. “Because you can not kiss someone if they’re sleeping!”

Bell’s comments come on the heels of fellow Disney star Keira Knightley (Pirates of the Caribbean, The Nutcracker and the Four Realms) saying that she “banned” her daughter from watching Cinderella and The Little Mermaid.

“Cinderella, banned because she just waits around for a rich guy to rescue her,” Knightley said in a recent appearance on The Ellen Show. “Don’t. Rescue yourself, obviously.”

“And this is the one I’m quite annoyed about because I really like the film,” she continued. “But Little Mermaid. I mean the songs are great, but do not give your voice up for a man, hello? But the problem is it’s The Little Mermaid, and I love The Little Mermaid so that one’s a little tricky, but I’m keeping to it. She is allowed to watch [Finding] Dory however, who’s a big favorite in our house.”

Do you think some of these classic Disney films don’t teach kids the best lessons? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!