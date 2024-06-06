Kung Fu Panda 4 Gets Peacock Streaming Date

Kung Fu Panda 4 is coming to Peacock on June 21! The beloved animated franchise will finally all be available in one place after that excellent run at the box office last year. Jack Black and Awkwafina star in Kung Fu Panda 4. Po is bringing some new friends along too and families will finally be able to revisit the Dragon Warrior's journey at home together. It's been 16 years since the first Kung Fu Panda hit theaters and Peacock is streaming the fan-favorite today to celebrate! So, there's tons of fun to be had with these martial arts hijinks on streaming.

Universal is still touting one of the biggest releases of 2024 with Kung Fu Panda 4. It's grossed over $540 million worldwide so far at the box office. And, that's truly staggering considering the fact that there are so many good films out there for audiences to sink their teeth into. Peacock is rolling out some heavy-hitters for the summer with Oppenheimer, Trolls Band Together, The Fat Guy and more as the years get rolling.

What Is Kung Fu Panda 4 About?

(Photo: DreamWorks)

Peacock has a new description for the sequel: "Emmy winner and Golden Globe® nominee Jack Black (The Super Mario Bros. Movie, School of Rock) returns as Po, the world's most unlikely kung fu master, in this butt-kicking new chapter from DreamWorks Animation's beloved action-comedy franchise: KUNG FU PANDA 4. After learning he must find a new hero to take over as Dragon Warrior so that he may fulfill his destiny as the next spiritual leader of the Valley of Peace, Po decides to take one last adventurous mission."

"He teams up with a quick-witted thief named Zhen, voiced by Awkwafina (Migration, The Bad Guys), a corsac fox, to discover the truth about recent sightings of villains he's defeated in the past. In a journey that puts both to the test, it will take a wicked, powerful sorceress, The Chameleon, voiced by Oscar® winner Viola Davis (Ender's Game, The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes), to bring them together and remind Po that heroes can be found in the most unexpected places."

Kung Fu Panda 4 Pushes Animation Forward

(Photo: DreamWorks)

Every entry of the Kung Fu Panda franchise tries to push things forward. ComicBook talked to the series stars about the fourth installment and how they used improvisation for Kung Fu Panda 4. For this funny duo, there was a unique way to enrich some of the sequences by relying on their comedic timing.

"I would say there's a lot of room in animation for improv," Awkwafina told us. "There's been a couple of times where you do a really cool session, you improv, and then the animators will have fun with stuff they didn't expect or whatever. You improv things that get made later. It is a really fun space to play around."

"I always try to give them what they wrote first, and then take some tries at doing it different," Black would chime-in. "Or maybe if there's a line, like, 'Oh, I don't think I'd say that. I don't think my character would say that. Can I change it to this and that?' And you find some magic that way sometimes."

Will you be checking out Kung Fu Panda 4 on streaming? Catch all of our pop culture discussion at @ComicBook on social media!