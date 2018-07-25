Disney’s ‘Lady and the Tramp’ Reboot Casts Ashley Jensen

Disney’s Lady and the Tramp live-action remake has cast its first actor with Sherlock Gnomes‘ Ashley Jensen.

According to Deadline, Jensen has been brought on in the supporting role of Scottish Terrier Jackie — Jock, in the original animated film — a loyal friend and support for Lady. Disney is said to currently be putting together leading and remaining support cast for the film which may go into production sometime later this year.

Based on the 1955 animated film of the same name, the story is set to follow an well-to-do, pedigreed cocker spaniel, Lady, who meets and falls in love with a stray mongrel named Tramp. The beloved film is best known to some for the iconic spaghetti dinner “kiss” between the two pooches. The live-action version will likely update some of the elements of the film including the stereotypical Siamese cats.

The live-action/CGI hybrid Lady and the Tramp is set to be directed by The Lego Ninjago Movie‘s Charlie Bean on a script from Andrew Bujalski. Brigham Taylor is producing. Jensen’s credits span both voice and standard acting roles. She was nominated for an Emmy for her role in the BBC-HBO series Extras. She’s also voiced supporting roles in the animated films Gnomeo & Juliet and Arthur Christmas.

Lady and the Tramp is expected to debut exclusively on Disney’s as-yet unnamed streaming service along with a remake of Sword in the Stone, an adaptation of Don Quixote and numerous other projects. Disney is also remaking other of its animated classics in a live action format such as Mulan and Aladdin, though those films will be headed for theatrical release.

Lady and the Tramp is expected on Disney’s streaming service sometime in the fall of 2019.

