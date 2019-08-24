Disney’s Live-Action Lady and the Tramp Trailer Released

After breaking records with new “live-action” takes on The Lion King and Aladdin, Disney is giving another one of its classic animated films an update look, though it won’t be on the big screen like the its predecessors. Disney’s live-action Lady and the Tramp will is arriving this fall, as one of the first films to be released exclusively on the Disney+ streaming service. On Friday evening, during the Disney+ panel at the D23 Expo, the first trailer for the film was finally unveiled.

Unlike The Lion King and The Jungle Book, this Lady and the Tramp remake is using real animals to play the characters in the film, giving it a look completely different from the other films. You can check out the full trailer in the video above!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Lady and the Tramp is one of the original projects that will be be available on Disney+ at launch, allowing fans a chance to watch it as soon as the service is made available on November 12th. Also on the launch day slate is the feature film Noelle, live-action Star Wars series The Mandalorian, and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

Disney+ will be one of the most affordable streaming services on the market once it arrives, with a price tag of just $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year. Users will have the option to bundle Disney+ with Hulu and ESPN+ for $12.99 per month.

Charlie Bean, director of The LEGO Ninjago Movie is taking charge of the project, which was written by Andrew Bujalski, and is being produced by Bringham Taylor. Lady and the Tramp will star Tessa Thompson, Justin Theroux, Janelle Monae, Thomas Mann, Kiersey Clemons, Benedict Wong, Ashley Jensen, Sam Elliot, and Yvette Nicole Brown.

Lady and the Tramp will be available on the same day as the launch of Disney+, November 12th.

What do you think about this new Lady and the Tramp movie? Are you looking forward to Disney+? Let us know in the comments!