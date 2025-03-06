LEGO Jurassic World Rebirth Sets Officially Unveiled For June 1st Release

LEGO teased new sets inspired by the upcoming film Jurassic World Rebirth last month, but now they’ve fully unveiled six new releases that fans will be able to pick up on June 1st. That will give you plenty of time to build and play ahead of the July 2nd release date of the movie in theaters. Specifically, the sets will bring to life “epic scenes and and characters” from the film, so consider the following a sneak peek at what’s to come. Also, keep in mind that the crown jewel of the Jurassic World lineup – Dinosaur Fossils: Tyrannosaurus rex (T.rex) #76968 – is dropping on March 11th / 12th at 9pm PT / 12am ET right here at the LEGO Shop. At that time, it will be available to purchase in early Insider access priced at $249.99.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Note that the following Jurassic World Rebirth sets will be available to order starting on May 31st / June 1st at 9pm PT / 12am ET right here at the LEGO shop (two sets are available to pre-order now). Odds are Insiders promotions will be available with the purchases in June, so make sure to sign up for a free account right here. Below you’ll find details on the new sets along with direct links.

LEGO Jurassic World Rebirth Baby Dinosaur Dolores: Aquilops (76970 ) is a playset for ages 7+ that includes a brick-built baby Aquilops dinosaur figure and a buildable plant. The Baby Dolores model can move its head, arms, legs and tail, allowing a range of fun poses. 339 pieces / $24.99 / See at LEGO

) is a playset for ages 7+ that includes a brick-built baby Aquilops dinosaur figure and a buildable plant. The Baby Dolores model can move its head, arms, legs and tail, allowing a range of fun poses. 339 pieces / $24.99 / See at LEGO LEGO Jurassic World Rebirth Raptor Off-Road Escape (76972) for ages 6+ is inspired by a scene in the Jurassic World Rebirth and features Reuben and Isabella Delgado as minifigures, alongside Baby Dolores in the back of the off-road vehicle, as they are trying to escape the clever Velociraptor. Children can make up their own action-packed play adventures with this building set. 285 pieces / $34.99 / See at LEGO

for ages 6+ is inspired by a scene in the Jurassic World Rebirth and features Reuben and Isabella Delgado as minifigures, alongside Baby Dolores in the back of the off-road vehicle, as they are trying to escape the clever Velociraptor. Children can make up their own action-packed play adventures with this building set. 285 pieces / $34.99 / See at LEGO LEGO Jurassic World Rebirth Raptor & Titanosaurus Tracking Mission (76973) is for fans ages 7+ who like to play out missions and with this set they can take a DNA sample from the giant Titanosaurus or load up the off-road vehicle and go explore. 582 pieces / $99.99 / See at LEGO

is for fans ages 7+ who like to play out missions and with this set they can take a DNA sample from the giant Titanosaurus or load up the off-road vehicle and go explore. 582 pieces / $99.99 / See at LEGO LEGO Jurassic World Rebirth Brick-Built Mosasaurus Boat Mission (76974) features endless possibilities for action-based playtime where builders ages 9+ can recreate the iconic Mosasaurus boat scene from the film. 858 pieces / $59.99 / Pre-order at LEGO

features endless possibilities for action-based playtime where builders ages 9+ can recreate the iconic Mosasaurus boat scene from the film. 858 pieces / $59.99 / Pre-order at LEGO LEGO Jurassic World Rebirth T. rex River Escape (76975) lets ages 5+ play out an exciting scene from the movie and features a molded, fully articulated T. rex dinosaur, plus two minifigures: Teresa Delgado and Xavier Dobbs. 199 pieces / $49.99 / Pre-order at LEGO

lets ages 5+ play out an exciting scene from the movie and features a molded, fully articulated T. rex dinosaur, plus two minifigures: Teresa Delgado and Xavier Dobbs. 199 pieces / $49.99 / Pre-order at LEGO LEGO Jurassic World Rebirth Spinosaurus & Quetzalcoatlus Air Mission (76976) for fans ages 8+ features Zora Bennett, Martin Krebs, Dr. Henry Loomis and Duncan Kincaid at the ancient temple and kids can play-pretend gathering a valuable DNA sample from the Quetzalcoatlus nest. The set also includes a Spinosaurus which has moving legs, arms, tail, head and jaw. 984 pieces / $149.99 / See at LEGO

“Our LEGO Jurassic World sets bring to life the excitement and adventure of thrilling dinosaurs and favorite scenes from the popular franchise, inspiring creativity and storytelling through play and exploration – just like in the movies. It was a lot of fun for the team to create these new LEGO sets inspired by Jurassic World Rebirth and watching some sneak peaks of what fans can expect was beyond cool!” said Benjamin Liboriussen, LEGO Jurassic World Designer at the LEGO Group.

You can find all of the upcoming LEGO releases here in the “Coming Soon” section. After the launch, they will shift here in the “Available Now” section. Some of the new releases will be available here on Amazon, but in most cases you’ll want to stick with LEGO to take advantage of their monthly launch promotions.