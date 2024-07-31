Laurence Fishburne and Casey Affleck Get Lost in Space in New Slingshot Trailer

It’s time to enter another dark space world. On Tuesday, Bleecker Street released the newest trailer for Slingshot, ahead of the film’s debut in late August. Slingshot stars Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea, A Ghost Story), Laurence Fishburne (The Matrix franchise, John Wick franchise), Emily Beecham (Daphne, Little Joe), Tomer Capone (The Boys, One Week and a Day), and David Morrissey (The Walking Dead). The sci-fi film centers around an astronaut who is losing his grip on reality, which complicates the space mission he is a part of.

Slingshot has been in the works for several years now, beginning production in late 2021, ultimately being sold to distributors in 2022. You can check out the new trailer below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

What Is Slingshot About?

In Slingshot, we follow an elite trio of astronauts aboard a years-long, possibly compromised mission to Saturn’s moon Titan. As the team gears up for a highly dangerous slingshot maneuver that will either catapult them to Titan or into deep space, it becomes increasingly difficult for one astronaut to maintain his grip on reality.

Slingshot is directed by Mikael Håfström (The Rite, 1408, Evil) and written by R. Scott Adams (Donner Pass) and Nathan Parker (Moon, Equals). The film is produced by Richard Saperstein, Istvan Major, and Beau Turpin. The executive producers include Ivett Havasi, Shara Kay, Michael Hollingsworth, Tom Nohstadt, Ron Cundy, Nikolett Barabás, Jonathan Krauss, Brooklyn Weaver, and Joanna Plafsky.

What Are Lawrence Fishburne’s Next Projects?

In addition to Slingshot, Fishburne is set to appear as vampire surgeon Regis on Season 4 of Netflix’s The Witcher. He has also been reprising his Marvel Cinematic Universe role as Bill Foster / Goliath in projects like the recent second season of Marvel’s What If…?

“You know, I’m a big MCU guy man. I love the Marvel Cinematic Universe and as much I would love to be in it,” Fishburne previously told ComicBook in a 2023 interview. “I’m happy being a fan and be waiting for whatever’s coming. Yeah, man like I just heard in Atlanta, I heard they’re getting ready to do another Captain America!… Bring it. I’m buying tickets dude!”

Slingshot will be released exclusively in theaters on August 30th.