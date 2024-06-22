The Witcher Season 4: First Look at Laurence Fishburne's Regis Revealed

Netflix is underway on production of The Witcher season 4, and that's given fans their first look at several anticipated elements of the new season. That includes Liam Hemsworth's upcoming debut as Geralt of Rivia, but another big addition to season 4 is Laurence Fishburne, who is joining the show as the beloved vampire surgeon Regis. Now new set photos by photographer UnboxPHD have revealed our first look at Fishburne as Regis (via Redanian Intelligence) at Waverley Abbey, where he can be seen sporting a wig, sideburns, a vest-style jacket, and red boots. Regis is looking pretty great so far, but the setting of the photos also gives us an indication of what moment this is recreating from the books.

Who Is Regis?

(Photo: Netflix/CD Projekt Red)

Regis, whose full name is Emiel Regis Rohellec Terzieff-Godefroy, is a high vampire who happens to be over 400 years old. He's traveled the world as a barber-surgeon, and both of those elements seem to be part of the show as well. Regis first meets Geralt and Zoltan after they wander by the area that Regis is calling home at the moment. After initially viewing him as a threat, they are invited into his home and end up drinking quite a bit before Regis ultimately joins their group, which is headed to Nilfgaard.

Regis makes his debut in the book Baptism of Fire, and in that book, the group Regis joins becomes known as The Hansa. That group also includes a few other characters, and many of them are expected to show up in season 4. Zoltan, Jaskier, Milva, Cahir, Percival Schuttenbach, and Angouleme are all expected to be part of that Hansa in season 4 or season 5, which will be the show's final season.

Right Out of the Books?

Seeing Regis on the set is a big enough deal, but other clues in these photos indicate this could be a famous sequence from the books. At one point Geralt's Hansa comes across a refugee camp where someone is being accused of witchcraft, and they are set to be burned at the stake. The group steps in and saves the woman being accused, and during this sequence, Regis' true nature comes to light. We'll have to wait and see if this ends up being that very sequence, but the set very well fits the bill for a sequence like that.

While we still have questions regarding Regis, set photos have given us some other big details, including the fact that Hemsworth has worn costumes from past seasons and re-filmed iconic moments from those seasons. That would suggest that the show is just rolling with this version of Geralt being Geralt the entire time as opposed to working the casting change into the plot or story, but we'll have to wait and see.

