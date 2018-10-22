Save on LEGO ‘Harry Potter’ and ‘Star Wars’ Sets For Christmas

If LEGO sets are going to be on your holiday shopping list this year, there are a few solid deals happening on brand new Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts sets as well as the LEGO Star Wars 2018 advent calendar that you can take advantage of right now.

Let’s start with the 75955 Hogwarts Express set, which clocks in at 801 pieces and can be ordered on Amazon and via Walmart with free shipping for $64. That’s a discount of 20% and an all-time low. The official description and complete list of features is available below.

75955 Hogwarts Express: All aboard the LEGO Harry Potter 75955 Hogwarts Express! Vanish through the brick wall on Platform 9 3⁄4 at King’s Cross station and join Harry, Ron and Hermione on their journey to Hogwarts. Find your seats in the carriage and get a chocolate frog from the Trolley Witch, but watch out for the Dementor! Luckily, Remus Lupin is at hand to cast a powerful spell and shield Harry from the terrifying creature, so you can get back on track for more magical Harry Potter adventures.

• Includes 5 minifigures: Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger, Remus Lupin and the Trolley Witch, plus Dementor and Scabbers figures.

• Features the iconic King’s Cross Platform 93⁄4 and Hogwarts Express train.

• Platform features a railway bridge with a clock, steps that lead to a moving brick wall entrance,

newspaper stand with 2 Daily Prophet newspapers, and a ‘Wanted’ poster.

• Hogwarts Express train includes a carriage with 4 seats, removable side panel and roof, plus

the Trolley Witch with sweets trolley.

Next up we have the 75953 Hogwarts Whomping Willow set which includes 753 pieces and is available on Amazon and Walmart for $59.68 with free shipping. That’s a discount of 15 percent. The official description and list of features reads:

75953 Hogwarts Whomping Willow: Travel to Hogwarts castle with Harry and Ron in the flying Ford Anglia but watch out for the LEGO Harry Potter 75953 Hogwarts Whomping Willow! Too late—the flying Ford Anglia has crashed and is caught in the branches. Make your escape and sneak into Hogwarts before caretaker Argus Filch and Professor Snape spot you. Run to the dormitory, jump into bed and get ready for your first day back of learning spells, mixing potions and lots more fun Harry Potter adventures.

• Includes 6 minifigures: Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger, Seamus Finnigan, Argus Filch and Severus Snape, plus a Hedwig owl figure.

• Features the buildable Whomping WillowTM tree, Flying Ford Anglia car and Hogwarts castle section.

• Whomping Willow features spinning branches and the Shrieking Shack tunnel entrance.

• Flying Ford Anglia features 2 opening doors and an opening trunk with suitcases.

• 3-level Hogwarts castle section features a gate, parapet walk, 3 turrets, dormitory with 2 beds,

potions classroom with worktable and Severus Snape’s office.

Rounding out the Wizarding World of Harry Potter we have a collection of Fantastic Beasts LEGO sets that are on sale including 75951 Grindelwald’s Escape and 75952 Newt’s Case Magical Creatures. You can find them both on Amazon for 16% and 20% off respectively.

Finally, if you want to count down to Christmas with LEGO, the Star Wars LEGO advent calendar is available via Amazon and Walmart for $33.99 with free shipping. That’s a discount of 15%. The LEGO Star Wars 2018 Advent Calendar 75213 includes 307 pieces and the following features:

Open a door every day to reveal 24 different LEGO Star Wars themed gifts.

LEGO Star Wars Advent calendar features 5 minifigures and 3 figures.

Models include a landspeeder, The Arrowhead, Republic Fighter Tank, Naboo Starfighter, Twin-Pod Cloud Car, General Grievous Starfighter, Blaster Cannon, Delta-7 Jedi Starfighter, Imperial Troop Transport, TIE Fighter, AT-ACT, Zeta Class Cargo Shuttle and an Imperial Speeder Bike.

Characters include Rose, Rowan, General Merrick, Battle Droid, Death Trooper, Rathtar, Guavian Security Soldier and an IG-88 droid.

Weapons include a blaster pistol, 3 blaster rifles, 2 blasters and a Lightsaber.

Also includes a festive-themed moisture vaporator and a snowman, plus extra ammo studs.

Collect all the gifts and play out your own desert and ice-planet adventures on the included foldout playmat.

