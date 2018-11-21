YouTube Streaming ‘The LEGO Movie’ Free on Black Friday

On the heels of the new trailer for The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part, YouTube has announced a new, very exciting promotion for the upcoming Warner Bros. sequel: Watching the entire first movie for free.

This week, YouTube revealed plans to stream the first LEGO Movie for 24 hours on Black Friday, giving people an alternative to heading out into crazed world of holiday shoppers. For the entire day on November 23rd, you’ll have the option to hop on the video streaming service and watch the full movie.

All you have to do is head over to YouTube on Black Friday and search for either “Brick Friday” or “LEGO Movie 2.” Once you complete the search, you’ll see a promoted video from Warner Bros. with the latest trailer for the upcoming sequel. Click on that video (and watch the trailer if you haven’t already).

In the video, you’ll have an option to watch The LEGO Movie as an ad, helping to build hype for The Second Part. Choosing this option will launch the movie from the beginning, with no ads or interruptions. The promotion will end on Saturday, giving users a limited opportunity to watch it.

Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks, Will Arnett, Alison Brie, and Charlie Day will all likely return for The LEGO Movie: The Second Part, and they’ll be joined by franchise newcomers Tiffany Haddish and Stephanie Beatriz.

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, who directed the first installment in the franchise, will be producing The LEGO Movie 2, and wrote the initial version of the script as well. Trolls Helmer Mike Mitchell will take over the director’s chair.

What did you think of The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part trailer? Will you be streaming the first movie on Black Friday? Let us know by leaving a comment below!

The LEGO Movie: The Second Part is scheduled to hit theaters on February 8. 2019.